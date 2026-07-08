Politics nigel farage Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire totally shredded Nigel Farage’s claim that it was ‘him vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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As no-one anywhere needs reminding, Nigel Farage has stood down as MP for Clacton so that he can immediately stand in the by-election to become … MP for Clacton.

The Reform UK leader positioning it as some sort of referendum between him and the ‘establishment’ and not a doomed attempt to divert attention from all that cash he’s been pocketing.

At which point it’s time to go to the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where the estimable Victoria Derbyshire took a few moments to utterly shred the idea that it is someone ‘Farage vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificently done.

Here’s a slightly longer clip if you want to luxuriate in a little more of that.

And the look on the face of Derbyshire’s guest, Laila Cunningham, surely said it all. But just in case it didn’t …

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It looks like the Clacton by-election will be Farage vs Binface, and the voting public has the chance to do the funniest thing – 24 enthusiastic popcorn grabs

Source @BBCNewsnight