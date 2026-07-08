Victoria Derbyshire totally shredded Nigel Farage’s claim that it was ‘him vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificent

Politics nigel farage Victoria Derbyshire

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, Nigel Farage has stood down as MP for Clacton so that he can immediately stand in the by-election to become … MP for Clacton.

The Reform UK leader positioning it as some sort of referendum between him and the ‘establishment’ and not a doomed attempt to divert attention from all that cash he’s been pocketing.

At which point it’s time to go to the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where the estimable Victoria Derbyshire took a few moments to utterly shred the idea that it is someone ‘Farage vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificently done.

“Nigel is not part of the establishment at all” “Come on, you said that with a straight face”@vicderbyshire presses Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham on Nigel Farage’s claim that “the establishment have now decided they can’t beat us fairly”.⁰⁰#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Xme22bo8Y8 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 7, 2026

Here’s a slightly longer clip if you want to luxuriate in a little more of that.

” Nigel Farage is a privately educated former City broker , who has been a member of the political class for 30 years. He’s a multi millionaire , he’s got 5 properties. His party is funded by a billionaire. He couldn’t be any more establishment could he ? “#newsnight #farage pic.twitter.com/MKqwPBak7c — Jay (@JibbaJabb) July 7, 2026

And the look on the face of Derbyshire’s guest, Laila Cunningham, surely said it all. But just in case it didn’t …

1.

Laila Cunningham is a political simpleton, and she wants to run London. I wouldn’t trust her to run down the shop for a pie, would you? #Farage #ReformUK https://t.co/DC1hm4rmhw — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 7, 2026

2.

Car crash time for Leila Cunningham on #newsnight as she denies Farage is part of the establishment, denies his explanation of his £5 million ’gift’ has changed and says it’s fine to be friends with a convicted fraudster. pic.twitter.com/tYL2ffIQFa — Car Crash TV (@nowtserioushere) July 7, 2026

3.

Liela Cunningham really is an ignorant, obnoxious woman. A perfect fit for Reform UK Ltd. — Martin (@SpursfanMart) July 7, 2026

4.

Derbyshire is a proper journalist. pic.twitter.com/92kM9oedLY — Ted Smith 🇪🇺 (@TedUrchin) July 8, 2026

5.

Imagine being a Reformer and having to say black is white everyday in the service of the leader — Spartacus (@nevakissedatory) July 7, 2026

6.

“Me?! A member of the establishment?! Buzz off!” pic.twitter.com/C6auoctVsv — Dr. Sami (AngloManc-Kurd-Turk historian 🖕🏽) 🇺🇳 (@Sami_Historian) July 7, 2026

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It looks like the Clacton by-election will be Farage vs Binface, and the voting public has the chance to do the funniest thing – 24 enthusiastic popcorn grabs

Source @BBCNewsnight