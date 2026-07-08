‘What’s something you thought would be life-changing but turned out to be completely overrated?’ – 21 major let downs

Life r/AskReddit

If you’ve ever watched one of those documentaries about someone who wins millions on the lottery and it completely ruins their life, you’ll know that having your dreams come true isn’t always a good thing.

They’ve been chatting about the dangers of getting everything you’ve ever wanted on the AskReddit page after luluwildx asked this:

‘What’s something you thought would be life-changing but turned out to be completely overrated?’

And lots of people shared their experiences of ways in which the grass wasn’t actually greener…

1.

‘Being the boss. More money, not overrated. Being in charge of grown-ass people who can’t just be cool and feel the need to make work harder than it needs to be, very overrated.’

–EmergencyM

2.

‘Owning the latest phone. It barely changed my day to day life.’

–SiennaTrail8213

3.

‘Saving a life. I remember the first save I got as an EMT. 2 hours later I was eating lunch like it was a normal day.’

–PhoenixApok

4.

‘Google Glass.’

–Chi2KC

5.

‘Luxury vehicle. It’s nice but it ain’t THAT nice. Save your money.’

–Bundabar

6.

‘Non fungible Token (NFT).’

–holy_crypto33

7.

‘Getting a corporate 8-5 job. It was life changing in that I traded freedom/uncertainty for boredom/stability. Sorta expected it to solve all my problems but really just traded in for new problems.’

–Livinluvit

8.

‘Being an adult.’

–SalamanderDapper1727

9.

‘I think for me it was trying to live as a digital nomad. Drifting without an anchor is overrated after some time, gotta miss the places and people you grew up with at some point.’

–luluwildx

10.

‘Entering the workforce after years of school.’

–axel2191

11.

‘Floatation tank. I wanted to be so relaxed but I kept floating to the side and then getting bothered that I was touching the side and trying to move myself to not touch the side which pushed me to the other side and I really spent an hour playing floating pinball with my body rather than relaxing.’

–Pepper_Emergency

12.

‘Lobster. The way people would talk about it before… I’m convinced no one really likes lobster, they just need an excuse to drink butter.’

–DontLook_Weirdo