Donald Trump claimed he’s the most popular person ‘on TikTak’ and the replies were swift and merciless

Politics donald trump TikTok

For most normal humans, there are just some things that aren’t worth lying about.

Donald Trump, we can surely all agree on, is not a normal human being.

Which is probably why the President of the United States, currently running a nation into the ground, took time out of his schedule to make up a complete lie about how popular he is on social media.

Here is Trump claiming that he is the most popular person on TikTok (which he can’t even say…):

Trump: “You know who the number one person on Tic Tac is by far? Trump. Me. Taylor Swift was number 11.” pic.twitter.com/BriJNk4QeL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2026

Such an easy to debunk claim. And yet he bulls straight ahead into the lie with a straight face and everyone in the room has to sit there and pretend it’s all true.

Note the totally unnecessary dig at Taylor Swift. Which is also completely fabricated.

All of this can easily be debunked with a quick Google search and the people of Twitter were more than happy to provide some honest context to Trump’s wildly untrue claim.

1.

The way Taylor Swift lives rent-free in his head is comedy gold at this point. Obsession is a hell of a drug. Stay pressed Donald 😂 https://t.co/Sf3AirmbEn — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) July 6, 2026

2.

It’s all just so fucking stupid all the fucking time. Who.

The.

Actual.

Fuck.

Cares.

What.

Number.

You.

Are.

On.

TIC TAC?!!!!!!????? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 6, 2026

3.

wtf is Tic Tac? Also, can we PLEASE have one fking day without him making everything about him? There’s a whole GD country, fk that, a whole GD WORLD suffering and yearning for humanity. Why is that concept so foreign to him? It’s infuriating. https://t.co/s9h6xm2PnH — 😼 (@dutchessprim) July 6, 2026

4.

i cant believe this senile sack of flesh is the president of the united states https://t.co/Xo8ww29cQq — bONGO 🌹 (@wariocolosseum) July 6, 2026

5.