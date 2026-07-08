Politics donald trump TikTok

Donald Trump claimed he’s the most popular person ‘on TikTak’ and the replies were swift and merciless

Saul Hutson. Updated July 8th, 2026

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For most normal humans, there are just some things that aren’t worth lying about.

Donald Trump, we can surely all agree on, is not a normal human being.

Which is probably why the President of the United States, currently running a nation into the ground, took time out of his schedule to make up a complete lie about how popular he is on social media.

Here is Trump claiming that he is the most popular person on TikTok (which he can’t even say…):

Such an easy to debunk claim. And yet he bulls straight ahead into the lie with a straight face and everyone in the room has to sit there and pretend it’s all true.

Note the totally unnecessary dig at Taylor Swift. Which is also completely fabricated.

All of this can easily be debunked with a quick Google search and the people of Twitter were more than happy to provide some honest context to Trump’s wildly untrue claim.

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