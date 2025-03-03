Politics Andrew tate lbc nigel farage

Nigel Farage was confronted with his own words about Andrew Tate and his furious response spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2025

Nigel Farage was on LBC today where presenter Nick Ferrari and phone-in caller Julia were keen to ask the Reform UK leader about the things he has said about loathsome clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate.

Farage has previously praised Tate for being an ‘important voice’ for the ’emasculated’ and giving boys ‘perhaps a bit of confidence at school’.

He has also said he is part of a ‘similar phenomenon’ to Tate among young men and infamously used Tate – now in the US after jetting away from his house arrest in Romania – as a source for questioning the UK security services.

But that was then, and this was today, and a most revealing clip it was too.

Or if you’d rather cut to the chase …

No need to shout, Nigel Farage, a response which surely spoke volumes (and even louder than Farage did there).

And here are just a few of the many comments the exchange prompted today.

Source @LBC H/T @Haggis_UK