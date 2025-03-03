Nigel Farage was confronted with his own words about Andrew Tate and his furious response spoke volumes

Politics Andrew tate lbc nigel farage

Nigel Farage was on LBC today where presenter Nick Ferrari and phone-in caller Julia were keen to ask the Reform UK leader about the things he has said about loathsome clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate.

Farage has previously praised Tate for being an ‘important voice’ for the ’emasculated’ and giving boys ‘perhaps a bit of confidence at school’.

He has also said he is part of a ‘similar phenomenon’ to Tate among young men and infamously used Tate – now in the US after jetting away from his house arrest in Romania – as a source for questioning the UK security services.

But that was then, and this was today, and a most revealing clip it was too.

Julia challenges Nigel Farage over Andrew Tate. Nick Ferrari: Why would you be seen to show any sort of support to comments like that? Farage: I’m not! NF: Your words… his was a campaign of raising awareness.. giving people a bit of confidence… those are words of support? pic.twitter.com/0s0deC8AtZ — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) March 3, 2025

Or if you’d rather cut to the chase …

‘Can we all grow up?’

@Nigel_Farage tells @NickFerrariLBC he doesn’t support Andrew Tate’s misogynistic views, but recognises he is ‘a phenomenon’. pic.twitter.com/FdS8g9Aw1m — LBC (@LBC) March 3, 2025

No need to shout, Nigel Farage, a response which surely spoke volumes (and even louder than Farage did there).

And here are just a few of the many comments the exchange prompted today.

1.

Nigel Farage desperately trying to row back on his Andrew Tate comments on @LBC What an utter wanker he really is — Dean ️‍ (@deanbegley1) March 3, 2025

2.

Tate is a “phenomenon” BECAUSE of his misogyny you shill prick — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 3, 2025

3.

4.

He really hates being challenged by anyone with a different opinion doesn’t he — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) March 3, 2025

5.

Farage finding himself on the wrong side on all sorts of issues now, and desperately trying to brazen it out. https://t.co/OnMXfLlJcW — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) March 3, 2025

6.

“I’m not supporting it, I’m identifying it”

In other words, I’m not going to call it out. Instead I’m going to sneakily endorse it! What a shameless grifting shyster! — Nigel Newton Photography (@NigelNewtonPhot) March 3, 2025

7.

Nigel Farage today “I’m not a supporter of Andrew Tate.” Doesn’t look like it does it? pic.twitter.com/DBeXihMj9d — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) March 3, 2025

8.

He did support Tate he is now trying to distance himself. We need to believe what Farage shows us. This is who he is. He looks for those with influence , good or bad, and he tries to align himself. Then he tries to convince us he didn’t. He is a liar and a conman. — DawnE (@DawnEva69330636) March 3, 2025

9.

Why? @Nigel_Farage

Why are you identifying it AND in such a way you amplify the Tates and their reach.

You could identify the impact on life chances that children growing up in poverty experience but you don't. You choose this!? — nurseybird (@nurseybird1) March 3, 2025

