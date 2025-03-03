Entertainment the oscars

Our 21 favourite funny Oscars reactions from Bluesky

Poke Staff. Updated March 3rd, 2025

The 97th Academy Awards – the Oscars – took place on Sunday night, with all the beautiful people out in force, strutting the red carpet in outfits that cost as much as your rent for a year.

A former host sent a good luck message to the current one.

Happy Oscars Sunday! #Oscars

[image or embed]

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel.com) March 2, 2025 at 3:45 PM

Although they didn’t win Oscars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bossed the room with a Wicked reunion.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform ‘Defying Gravity’ at the #Oscars.

[image or embed]

— Pop Base (@popbase.tv) March 3, 2025 at 12:14 AM

History was made.

Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man in #Oscars  history to win Best Costume Design.

[image or embed]

— Pop Base (@popbase.tv) March 3, 2025 at 1:00 AM

I'm Still Here wins Best International Feature Film at the #Oscars

This is the first win for Brazil in this category.

[image or embed]

— Letterboxd (@letterboxd.social) March 3, 2025 at 2:59 AM

Flow wins Best Animated Feature Film at the #Oscars

This is the first Latvian film to win an Oscar.

[image or embed]

— Letterboxd (@letterboxd.social) March 3, 2025 at 12:43 AM

Host Conan O’Brien got in a pretty good dig at Donald Trump, and it was a subtle one.

Conan: You know, Anora is having a good night. That's great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.

[image or embed]

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 3:08 AM

Bluesky users had a lot to say about the proceedings, and these are a few of our favourites.

1.

if anyone's music box is missing the ballerina, I think I found her #oscars

[image or embed]

— shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 10:33 PM

2.

can’t believe the in memoriam snubbed the freakin constitution #oscars #politics #ifollowback #noasymmetrics

— andy™ (@andylevy.net) March 3, 2025 at 2:59 AM

3.

Ridiculous that in 97 years they’ve never given an Academy Award to the single most important person on every film: whoever takes the lens cap off

— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 9:53 AM

4.

Me, judging everyone’s red carpet looks tonight

[image or embed]

— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@abbyhiggs.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 11:34 PM

5.

Did Conan O’Brien kick out Adam Sandler like Trump kicked out Zelensky?

— Lisa Guerrero (@lisaguerrero.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 12:24 AM

6.

tfw you’re wondering why Anora didn’t have more feet in it

[image or embed]

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 3:33 AM

7.

There should be a tribute to David Lynch, where they just show 60 seconds of a static shot of a steam filled underground corridor, with a flickering fluorescent light backed with ominous washing and a distant scream

— Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 2:00 AM

8.

once again i’m pleased to receive the academy award for most sensual man in a world of unspeakable horror

— nige [ham] (@sensualdad.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 4:30 AM

9.

Congratulations to Sean Baker, the new president of Hollywood

— Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 3:47 AM

10.

Adrien Brody winning the Academy Award

[image or embed]

— ptklein (@ptklein.com) March 3, 2025 at 3:28 AM

11.

When my cats hear that there was an Academy Award winning animated fim about cats, there'll be no living with them.

— Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 1:02 AM

