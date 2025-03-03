Our 21 favourite funny Oscars reactions from Bluesky
The 97th Academy Awards – the Oscars – took place on Sunday night, with all the beautiful people out in force, strutting the red carpet in outfits that cost as much as your rent for a year.
A former host sent a good luck message to the current one.
Happy Oscars Sunday! #Oscars
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel.com) March 2, 2025 at 3:45 PM
Although they didn’t win Oscars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bossed the room with a Wicked reunion.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform ‘Defying Gravity’ at the #Oscars.
— Pop Base (@popbase.tv) March 3, 2025 at 12:14 AM
History was made.
Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man in #Oscars history to win Best Costume Design.
— Pop Base (@popbase.tv) March 3, 2025 at 1:00 AM
I'm Still Here wins Best International Feature Film at the #Oscars
This is the first win for Brazil in this category.
— Letterboxd (@letterboxd.social) March 3, 2025 at 2:59 AM
Flow wins Best Animated Feature Film at the #Oscars
This is the first Latvian film to win an Oscar.
— Letterboxd (@letterboxd.social) March 3, 2025 at 12:43 AM
Host Conan O’Brien got in a pretty good dig at Donald Trump, and it was a subtle one.
Conan: You know, Anora is having a good night. That's great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.
Bluesky users had a lot to say about the proceedings, and these are a few of our favourites.
1.
if anyone's music box is missing the ballerina, I think I found her #oscars
— shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 10:33 PM
2.
can’t believe the in memoriam snubbed the freakin constitution #oscars #politics #ifollowback #noasymmetrics
— andy™ (@andylevy.net) March 3, 2025 at 2:59 AM
3.
Ridiculous that in 97 years they’ve never given an Academy Award to the single most important person on every film: whoever takes the lens cap off
— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 9:53 AM
4.
Me, judging everyone’s red carpet looks tonight
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@abbyhiggs.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 11:34 PM
5.
Did Conan O’Brien kick out Adam Sandler like Trump kicked out Zelensky?
— Lisa Guerrero (@lisaguerrero.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 12:24 AM
6.
tfw you’re wondering why Anora didn’t have more feet in it
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 3:33 AM
7.
There should be a tribute to David Lynch, where they just show 60 seconds of a static shot of a steam filled underground corridor, with a flickering fluorescent light backed with ominous washing and a distant scream
— Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 2:00 AM
8.
once again i’m pleased to receive the academy award for most sensual man in a world of unspeakable horror
— nige [ham] (@sensualdad.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 4:30 AM
9.
Congratulations to Sean Baker, the new president of Hollywood
— Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 3:47 AM
10.
Adrien Brody winning the Academy Award
— ptklein (@ptklein.com) March 3, 2025 at 3:28 AM
11.
When my cats hear that there was an Academy Award winning animated fim about cats, there'll be no living with them.
— Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 1:02 AM