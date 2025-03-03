Our 21 favourite funny Oscars reactions from Bluesky

Entertainment the oscars

The 97th Academy Awards – the Oscars – took place on Sunday night, with all the beautiful people out in force, strutting the red carpet in outfits that cost as much as your rent for a year.

A former host sent a good luck message to the current one.

Although they didn’t win Oscars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bossed the room with a Wicked reunion.

History was made.

Host Conan O’Brien got in a pretty good dig at Donald Trump, and it was a subtle one.

Conan: You know, Anora is having a good night. That's great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 3:08 AM

Bluesky users had a lot to say about the proceedings, and these are a few of our favourites.

Ridiculous that in 97 years they’ve never given an Academy Award to the single most important person on every film: whoever takes the lens cap off — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 9:53 AM

Did Conan O’Brien kick out Adam Sandler like Trump kicked out Zelensky? — Lisa Guerrero (@lisaguerrero.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 12:24 AM

There should be a tribute to David Lynch, where they just show 60 seconds of a static shot of a steam filled underground corridor, with a flickering fluorescent light backed with ominous washing and a distant scream — Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 2:00 AM

once again i’m pleased to receive the academy award for most sensual man in a world of unspeakable horror — nige [ham] (@sensualdad.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 4:30 AM

Congratulations to Sean Baker, the new president of Hollywood — Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz.bsky.social) March 3, 2025 at 3:47 AM

