Pics tattoos

These 15 deliberately basic tattoos are so ‘bad’ they’re genuinely good

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2025

Most people choose their tattoo artist by the quality of their work, including their skill at actually drawing – if you don’t count the people who choose their tattoo artist because they are the first one they see after the seventh tequila.

One tattoo artist, Helena Fernandes, has cornered a very niche market providing rudimentary tattoos with wonky designs and suspect proportions, but people flock to be inked by her.

These are some of her best – or worst, perhaps – tattoos.

1. Timon and Pumba

2. The approaching meteor

3. A scary crab

4. Spider-Man (ish)

5. Knackered Batman

6. A prism

7. A magic cat

8. Er …Freddie Mercury?

9. This uncanny portrait

10. A crown

11. A funky chicken

12. Your mum (kidding)

13. This one’s your mum

14. A squiggly, monstery, alien thing – possibly made from cheese

15. Not a Scooby Doo, mate

Just because things are simple, doesn’t mean they’re not good.

That’s by Picasso.

READ MORE

18 times r/shittytattoos did exactly what it says on the tin
Source Instagram Image Instagram