These 15 deliberately basic tattoos are so ‘bad’ they’re genuinely good
Most people choose their tattoo artist by the quality of their work, including their skill at actually drawing – if you don’t count the people who choose their tattoo artist because they are the first one they see after the seventh tequila.
One tattoo artist, Helena Fernandes, has cornered a very niche market providing rudimentary tattoos with wonky designs and suspect proportions, but people flock to be inked by her.
These are some of her best – or worst, perhaps – tattoos.
1. Timon and Pumba
2. The approaching meteor
3. A scary crab
4. Spider-Man (ish)
5. Knackered Batman
6. A prism
7. A magic cat
8. Er …Freddie Mercury?
9. This uncanny portrait
10. A crown
11. A funky chicken
12. Your mum (kidding)
13. This one’s your mum
14. A squiggly, monstery, alien thing – possibly made from cheese
15. Not a Scooby Doo, mate
Just because things are simple, doesn’t mean they’re not good.
That’s by Picasso.
