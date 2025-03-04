Google’s billionaire co-founder said that a 60-hour working week is the ‘sweet spot’ for productivity, and the workers are revolted – 16 top reactions

Science AI

Sergey Brin is a multi-billionaire tech developer who co-founded Google and was previously the president of Alphabet. He is heavily invested in the expansion of Google’s AI capabilities, which prompted him to send an internal memo on how to improve productivity on that front.

Google co-founder says 60-hour workweek the ‘sweet spot’ for productivity https://t.co/Og0mz1BMQQ — CTV News (@CTVNews) March 2, 2025

Gizmodo put it a different way.

Google’s Sergey Brin Says Engineers Should Work 60-Hour Weeks in Office to Build AI That Could Replace Them https://t.co/UEkPPROBdw — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) February 28, 2025

Where’s the lie?

People were appalled by his comment, and these reactions say it all.

1.

2.

Labor organizers died so this ‘sweet spot’ wouldn’t be your norm and this asshole wants to bring it back https://t.co/2goeAmJqtx — Lia (@socialistsloots) March 2, 2025

3.

There's an irony to tech people being the loudest exponents of shit like this. 100 years ago, it was widely hoped technology would liberate us from work and that the future would be a leisure society. In reality, it's our tech overlords who most want us to be worked to the bone. https://t.co/uu4Tl18gB1 — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) March 3, 2025

4.

Google wants to bring back the *Good Ole Days* of people working as slaves. — WR2024 (@Ontheisle2024) March 2, 2025

5.

60 hours a week … to enrich billionaires? pic.twitter.com/CkEtx8cgE4 — Atsilv (@ShadowN8V) March 3, 2025

6.

why does this shit always get said by C-suite wastes of oxygen who never worked a real job in their life? https://t.co/VXYQV2UHu9 — KDQ | domaug (@domaug) March 3, 2025

7.

Oligarch says what? — Patrick Lockwood (@DoctorLockwood) March 3, 2025

8.

And he forgot to say and getting paid for 40 hours only.

Why not at this point. — Hicham from Montréal ✊ ✌️ (@MontrealHicham) March 2, 2025

9.

I did 60-hour workweeks in December between my full-time job and my side hustle and I do not recommend it to anybody. That shit sucks https://t.co/Xcd7qLbyFc — Ben Thessen (@ThessenBen) March 3, 2025

10.

60 hour workweek the sweet spot for burnout and never spending time with your family. — This or That? (@twbryant88) March 3, 2025

11.

12.

It’s pretty crazy how we let these evil fucks maintain an image of data-oriented intelligence because literally all the data now points to 4-day/32-hour work weeks being just as if not more productive and efficient than the 40hr standard. They just want to waste your time!! https://t.co/oeAdI4G0GL — Jamie Barne (@chamebarne) March 3, 2025

13.

Oh, look! Another billionaire who has forgotten what it's like to actually be a working engineer, so he spouts total and utter nonsense. Fuck off, Serg.https://t.co/XmPwWxEmt3 — jx (@jx) February 28, 2025

14.

if i got a memo like this from a boss, even if i was already working 60 hours, i would start working less out of spite lmao https://t.co/efaJwP3Ks5 — katharine slim (@katharineslim) March 3, 2025

15.

That sounds like the sweet spot for a fucking revolution. — Moog (@a_toots) March 3, 2025

16.

strange because when i google for the sweet spot of productivity, it's 30 hours. Does Brin not know how to google? Or is he really just this fucking dumb? — Russ Invests ⚖️ (@russ_invests) March 3, 2025

A 60-hour working week is very different to the super-rich than to anybody else.

Having worked for someone senior enough – these people don’t run their own lives. They don’t cook. They don’t clean. Don’t do groceries. Don’t do the garden. Don’t pick up kids. Don’t fetch their own medicine or dry cleaning or correspondence. 60 hrs is doable. FOR THEM. https://t.co/xbd8bsTJ9T — Zwo (@zwonakanetsh) March 3, 2025

READ MORE

Elon Musk said people should work 80 hours a week and these are the only replies you need

Source CTV News Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab