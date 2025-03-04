When panoramic photography goes hilariously or disturbingly wrong: dogs edition
There was a time when people who took photographs knew what they were doing, because the equipment was specialist and expensive, then it got cheaper and more easily available, and the photos became more frequent and – let’s be honest – worse.
These days, most people have a smartphone and most smartphones have a panoramic function on the camera, resulting in some beautiful shots:
Source
And some that are just plain weird.
Source
Back in 2019, Jocelyn, spotted a particular genre of failed panoramic photos that really grabbed her attention.
current mood: absolutely losing it over these pics of bad panoramas of dogs pic.twitter.com/bnUpLztGbH
— jocelyn (@jocelynseip) March 27, 2019
These are the ones she shared.
1.
2.
3.
4.
She wasn’t the only one finding a freakish enjoyment in the photographic fails.
5.
via
6.
via
7.
via
8.
via
9.
via
10.
via
11.
Take a gander at the longest pup to ever live pic.twitter.com/clFZTckQu0
— Devin Summer (@Devin_Summer_) March 27, 2019
12.
via
13.
via
14.
via
15.
via
As horrifying as these dogs are, we’re a lot more worried about this cat.
Does anybody know a good exorcist?
READ MORE
The finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2016 are brilliant