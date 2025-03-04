When panoramic photography goes hilariously or disturbingly wrong: dogs edition

Animals dogs

There was a time when people who took photographs knew what they were doing, because the equipment was specialist and expensive, then it got cheaper and more easily available, and the photos became more frequent and – let’s be honest – worse.

These days, most people have a smartphone and most smartphones have a panoramic function on the camera, resulting in some beautiful shots:



And some that are just plain weird.



Back in 2019, Jocelyn, spotted a particular genre of failed panoramic photos that really grabbed her attention.

current mood: absolutely losing it over these pics of bad panoramas of dogs pic.twitter.com/bnUpLztGbH — jocelyn (@jocelynseip) March 27, 2019

These are the ones she shared.

1.



2.



3.



4.



She wasn’t the only one finding a freakish enjoyment in the photographic fails.

5.



6.



7.



8.



9.



10.



11.

Take a gander at the longest pup to ever live pic.twitter.com/clFZTckQu0 — Devin Summer (@Devin_Summer_) March 27, 2019





12.



13.



14.



15.



As horrifying as these dogs are, we’re a lot more worried about this cat.



Does anybody know a good exorcist?

