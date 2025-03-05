Meghan Markle’s lifestyle tip involving a bag of pretzels and, er, a bag had people rolling their eyes so hard it hurt – 17 deliciously salty responses

Celebrity Meghan Markle royal family

Even if you have zero interest in the royal family, television or so-called ‘lifestyle tips’, you will have struggled to avoid the publicity surrounding Meghan Markle’s new series, the nauseatingly titled With Love, Meghan.

Such is Netflix’s obvious desperation to recoup some of the cash splashed on Meghan and Harry’s reported $100 million deal, they are pushing it hard – very hard.

So we are all already aware – lucky us! – that Meghan is a whizz at crudities, Harry is a basic bitch who loves fried chicken, and even the usually hilarious Mindy Kaling has all the charm and humour sucked out of her by being in the terrifyingly perfect mansion they have rented to pretend to be their home.

But some brave people have dug a little deeper by actually sitting down and suffering through the show and come up with some absolute gems demonstrating the sheer inanity and pointlessness of Meghan’s ‘hacks’. Such as this one, found by Twitter user @quickqspod.

I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag…then label it. The people’s Martha Stewart! #WithLoveMeghan #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/snxhspZt7o — quick q’s (@quickqspod) March 4, 2025

Could there be a clearer demonstration that human beings have evolved beyond the point of usefulness as a species? These people certainly didn’t think so…

Markle saving the planet one plastic bag at a time, so much single use plastic when there is no need — Lola Mac (@LolaMac92835362) March 4, 2025

Farm to table to plastic! With love! — quick q’s (@quickqspod) March 4, 2025

I’ve gotta ask….

Was this really part of the show @Netflix?

It’s real? Not parody? I’m having a hard time believing this is real. Everybody knows this so I can’t believe it’s real and serious for a show, is it????? — Yep (@YepGlawm74) March 4, 2025

I can’t believe there’s an audience for this. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 4, 2025

You peasants don’t understand elevated style. It’s a couture plastic bag! I bet you don’t even throw a sweater on your shoulders when in the kitchen! — Argos (@LoyalArgos) March 4, 2025

Watched a bit of this last night. Now I’ve always supported Meghan, but who advised her this show was a good idea?? It’s bizarre! And when her friend arrives, and they talk as if they’re being held against their will!! Pure Alan Partridge stuff. (And a lot of single use plastic). https://t.co/wDjvwy2eSi — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 5, 2025

I’m so inspired. Could you do this with Doritos? Maybe that will be the next episode. A sequel. Riveting. — Tiff (@au_tiff) March 5, 2025

No, I can’t believe she does that. I can’t believe someone will imitate her. I can’t believe people can “learn” something from her. But more to the point, I can’t believe Netflix has sunk so low. — Liana Marabini (@li83199) March 5, 2025

