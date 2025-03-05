People have been sharing the craziest reasons relationships have ended – 19 bizarre and occasionally heart-breaking parting of the ways

Life Ask Reddit relationships

As the old saying goes, the course of true love never did run smooth. And as for relationships that don’t go the distance, they can be absolutely crazy.

One of the most spectacular parts of relationships that aren’t meant to be is how they end. Forget civil discussions and empty promises about still being friends, when certain couples split up it’s impressively disastrous.

To bask in the glow of doomed love, Reddit user nigel247 threw this question out to the hive mind over at r/AskReddit:

‘What is the craziest reason you have heard for a breakup/divorce?’

Here are the most out-there reasons that couples have called it a day (and just a word of warning, some are very out there).

1.

‘The guy in r/skiing yesterday whose gf left him because he wasn’t as skilled in skiing as her.’

-RadosAvocados

2.

‘She went and saw a fortune teller for fun. She was told that he is not the one she’s seen with in her future. So she broke up with him the next day.’

-NymphaeaceaeLilium

3.

‘Wife was sensitive to fluorescent light bulbs but the husband kept insisting on having them to save the environment. He would change out the incandescent bulbs when she was asleep multiple times. She got sick of it and filed for divorce.’

-Commercial-Box-7437

4.

‘Two of my really good friends who everyone saw as ‘the perfect couple’ split up. Two days later, my then partner told me he was leaving because ‘it made him realize that if they could split up, anyone could so we might as well get it over and done with now’’

-Rustygurl

5.

‘Someone posted about a couple divorcing because the husband kept bringing his mom on their honeymoon trips.’

-Karlkins

6.

‘”I’m in Love with My Robot Vacuum” – In one case, a man allegedly filed for divorce because his wife became too attached to their robot vacuum.’

-ElegantLily13

7.

‘I’m not sure if this is crazy: a local lawyer specialises in “silver” divorces (ie older people).

‘When interviewed, he was asked about the oldest person he had arranged a divorce for.

‘He said it was a 93 year old man. When he asked the man why he wanted to divorce so late in life, he said, “Because I want to die in peace”’

-CumUppanceToday

8.

‘My wife joined a cult.’

-NastyToeFungus

9.

‘A couple of years ago, I was at a restaurant, and the couple next to us were arguing. The lady was upset with the man because he wouldn’t buy her the newest BMW that had come out that year. The man started listing all the luxurious things he had recently bought her, including the ring on her finger and proceeded to call her an ungrateful brat. She got up, slapped him, and stormed out crying.

‘I always wonder if they made it to the altar.’

-East-Manufacturer437