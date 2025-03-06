Dad multitasking, level: Expert

Life parenting

The first thing a parent learns – no matter which gender they are – is that there are too many things to do to tackle them one at a time, yet it’s the female of the species that seems to have gained the reputation for multitasking.

One dad at a football match, back in 2019, showed just how inventive a man can get when he’s on dad duty but doesn’t want to miss any goals.

The kid seemed happy, and Dad got to watch the match – win-win – but his life hack split the internet.

goodness. what a spectacular move — Braydon Holmyard (@BraydonHolmyard) March 11, 2019

Wow this is sad — unanimous dude (@unanimoushuh) March 12, 2019

Dad of the year looks more like this to me….not videos/electronics to entertain #DadLife pic.twitter.com/YxIt5cpvJS — Charlie Stephens (@chuckmcgee28) March 12, 2019





Meanwhile Momo comes on — kris‍♂️ (@jonnystarkaryen) March 12, 2019

One Twitter user pointed out some other scenarios that might be made easier the same way.

That works for haircuts and airplanes too! — Mike DiClaudio (@mikediclaudio) March 12, 2019

Tell us what you think – hero or villain?

