Dad multitasking, level: Expert
The first thing a parent learns – no matter which gender they are – is that there are too many things to do to tackle them one at a time, yet it’s the female of the species that seems to have gained the reputation for multitasking.
One dad at a football match, back in 2019, showed just how inventive a man can get when he’s on dad duty but doesn’t want to miss any goals.
Dad of the year #AtlantaUnited pic.twitter.com/U4PdXjrC2H
— Taylor Scalera (@Yo_bino) March 11, 2019
The kid seemed happy, and Dad got to watch the match – win-win – but his life hack split the internet.
goodness. what a spectacular move
— Braydon Holmyard (@BraydonHolmyard) March 11, 2019
Wow this is sad
— unanimous dude (@unanimoushuh) March 12, 2019
Daddy daycare at its finest. #Legend https://t.co/0sSMPVDQYz
— Joe Perri (@labratjoe) March 12, 2019
Dad of the year looks more like this to me….not videos/electronics to entertain #DadLife pic.twitter.com/YxIt5cpvJS
— Charlie Stephens (@chuckmcgee28) March 12, 2019
Elite Dad https://t.co/DTughV1DYd
— The Anti-Fan (@Stef_Housen) March 11, 2019
Meanwhile Momo comes on
— kris♂️ (@jonnystarkaryen) March 12, 2019
One Twitter user pointed out some other scenarios that might be made easier the same way.
That works for haircuts and airplanes too!
— Mike DiClaudio (@mikediclaudio) March 12, 2019
Tell us what you think – hero or villain?
Grandad of the year at a Derby vs Hull match
