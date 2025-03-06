Life parenting

Dad multitasking, level: Expert

Poke Staff. Updated March 6th, 2025

The first thing a parent learns – no matter which gender they are – is that there are too many things to do to tackle them one at a time, yet it’s the female of the species that seems to have gained the reputation for multitasking.

One dad at a football match, back in 2019, showed just how inventive a man can get when he’s on dad duty but doesn’t want to miss any goals.

The kid seemed happy, and Dad got to watch the match – win-win – but his life hack split the internet.


One Twitter user pointed out some other scenarios that might be made easier the same way.

Tell us what you think – hero or villain?

Source Taylor Scalera Image Screengrab