Best Of r/AskReddit sex

We’ve all thought about how cool it would be if our lives were soundtracked, right?

Tense moments would suddenly became 10 times tenser. No joke would ever fail to land. Achievements would become heroic. It would be totally awesome.

And it’s fun to think about the title you’d given your memoir, if you ever wrote one. But what if a specific part of your life, say, your sex life, was made into a movie? What would you call it?

Redditers have been pondering this very question after mystharper asked this.

‘If a movie was made based on your sex life, what would the title be?’

Comedy or tragedy? Action movie? Horror?!

You’ve got to laugh, or you might cry…

1.

Once In A Lifetime

–RareBadge

2.

Alone In The Dark

–peanutbutter4all

3.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

–ValhallasKeeper

4.

Toy Story

–Sea_Use9613

4a.

…Starring Woody and Buzz!

–gooneryoda

5.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

–OkSpinach2153

6.

Naked and Afraid

–Educational-Gap1762

7.

Fear and Loathing in My Bedroom

–SmallmediumFat-

8.

Gone in 60 Seconds

–Bennevada

9.

Fast and Furious

–amdpr

10.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

–PSULioness

11.

Die Hard

–CognitiveRift

12.