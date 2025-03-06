Best Of r/AskReddit sex

People have been sharing movie titles based on their sex life and these 24 are all box office gold

Bruno Cooke. Updated March 6th, 2025

We’ve all thought about how cool it would be if our lives were soundtracked, right?

Tense moments would suddenly became 10 times tenser. No joke would ever fail to land. Achievements would become heroic. It would be totally awesome.

And it’s fun to think about the title you’d given your memoir, if you ever wrote one. But what if a specific part of your life, say, your sex life, was made into a movie? What would you call it?

Redditers have been pondering this very question after mystharper asked this.

‘If a movie was made based on your sex life, what would the title be?’

Comedy or tragedy? Action movie? Horror?!

You’ve got to laugh, or you might cry…

1.

Once In A Lifetime
RareBadge

2.

Alone In The Dark
peanutbutter4all

3.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events
ValhallasKeeper

4.

Toy Story
Sea_Use9613

4a.

…Starring Woody and Buzz!
gooneryoda

5.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin
OkSpinach2153

6.

Naked and Afraid
Educational-Gap1762

7.

Fear and Loathing in My Bedroom
SmallmediumFat-

8.

Gone in 60 Seconds
Bennevada

9.

Fast and Furious
amdpr

10.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
PSULioness

11.

Die Hard
CognitiveRift

12.

Much Ado About Nothing
leebeemi

