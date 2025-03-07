Donald Trump proudly abolishing the tariffs he’d imposed days earlier is the most head-spinning thing you’ll watch today – only 13 responses you need

US donald trump tariffs

There’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than a good ol’ fashioned tariff! Except – scrap that – there is something Trump likes more than good ol’ fashioned tariff.

And that’s scrapping the very same tariff that he’d imposed just days earlier before, presumably, reimposing it in a few days time.

Watching him proudly do this without a shred of self-awareness is surely the most head-spinning thing you’ll watch today.

Today, Trump temporarily eliminated his own tariffs to “protect American car manufacturers and American farmers.” I could watch this a million times. pic.twitter.com/3FCyuSHxx0 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) March 6, 2025

Extraordinary scenes. And these are surely the only response you need …

I’m convinced he only wants the job because he enjoys someone setting a piece of paper in front of him, using words he doesn’t understand to explain what’s on the paper, nodding along to the explanation and then signing his name and showing it off. Between this and golfing, I’m… — In Fickell We Trust (@MadisonMessiah) March 6, 2025

Donald Trump is once again locked in a battle with his greatest enemy, Donald Trump. — Bob Sampson (@bobsalpha1) March 6, 2025

One day he’s telling us that tariffs are amazing because they will bring lots of new jobs to the US and raise so much money we won’t have to pay income tax, then the next day he’s telling us we aren’t doing them because people were nice to him on the phone. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 7, 2025

Donald Trump is only suspending tariffs today because Canada and Mexico totally outplayed him and made him look like a fool. This is why this idiot has six bankruptcies.#MAGA when will you see this clown for the clown that he is? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 6, 2025

blimey you wouldn’t run a Business flipping like this let along a world Influencing Country. https://t.co/9MdjB2f1tZ — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 6, 2025

