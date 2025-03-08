US donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump’s response to a question about Elon Musk he didn’t like is a grim reminder of the state of America right now

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2025

Unelected Elon Musk has been very much the power behind Donald Trump’s return to the White House and finally it appears that some members of the President’s Cabinet can’t take it anymore.

Specifically, Secretary of State Marco Rubio who’s simmering anger at Musk apparently exploded into the open in a heated – very heated – Cabinet meeting, reported the New York Times.

So it was only natural that reporters would want to ask Trump about it at the first available opportunity. And the president’s response is a grim reminder of the state of America, its media, and its highest office right now.

Incredible scenes, and not the first time he’s done this sort of thing. Par for the course, you might say.

And these 17 responses – there were plenty more out there – surely nail it best.

