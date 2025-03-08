Donald Trump’s response to a question about Elon Musk he didn’t like is a grim reminder of the state of America right now

US donald trump elon musk

Unelected Elon Musk has been very much the power behind Donald Trump’s return to the White House and finally it appears that some members of the President’s Cabinet can’t take it anymore.

Specifically, Secretary of State Marco Rubio who’s simmering anger at Musk apparently exploded into the open in a heated – very heated – Cabinet meeting, reported the New York Times.

So it was only natural that reporters would want to ask Trump about it at the first available opportunity. And the president’s response is a grim reminder of the state of America, its media, and its highest office right now.

“You’re not supposed to be asking that question … that’s enough” — Trump gets mad at and shuts down a reporter who tries to ask him about reported clashes between Musk and Rubio pic.twitter.com/yZtzwAZ426 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 7, 2025

Incredible scenes, and not the first time he’s done this sort of thing. Par for the course, you might say.

Trump hates intelligent questions because he has no answers. So he starts insulting reporters and their news organizations. No wonder he bankrupted his businesses. Kudos to Kaitlan Collins for ignoring him and persisting with follow-up questions. pic.twitter.com/s4w7YvtaC0 — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) March 4, 2025

And these 17 responses – there were plenty more out there – surely nail it best.

1.

“You’re not supposed to ask that”—the official motto of every scandal-ridden politician ever. If transparency was a currency, this guy would be in deeper debt than his casinos. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) March 7, 2025

2.

3.

Ur not suppose to ask that question spoken like a true dictator.. — Gottem (@anrkie4) March 7, 2025

4.

“Who are you with?” Trump asks — and the question hits different now that the White House, not the press corps, is determining who’s in the pool on any given day https://t.co/mm1CtWKqtx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 7, 2025

5.

the need to be a king and a dictator, is beyond disturbing — Renea davis (@Reneada13445030) March 7, 2025

6.

“Most transparent president in history.” — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 7, 2025

7.

Trump’s meltdown in the Oval Office, snapping at a reporter over Rubio and Musk, shows he can’t handle tough questions. Americans deserve transparency, not tantrums, about what’s really happening in his chaotic administration. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 8, 2025

8.