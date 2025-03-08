Randy Rainbow’s latest musical message to Donald Trump is wickedly funny – and scarily true

Entertainment Randy Rainbow

Comedian, singer and actor Randy Rainbow has always had the measure of Donald Trump, and the skill and cojones to mock him mercilessly through the medium of song (and fake interviews).

You may remember when Randy channelled Barbra to celebrate Trump’s arraignment or when his brilliant Rent parody was the perfect good riddance afer the first four years.

As good as those are, we suspect he may have excelled himself with his latest lyrical kick to the Trump crotch, with this objectively brilliant Wicked-inspired summary of the Trump regime.

“An idiot.

Our president’s an idiot.

For real though he’s a criminal, vindictive and obscene swindler,

Handing out his pardons, hiring these hard-ons.

There’s no low too low for him.”

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

1.

Can we get a new Tony award for parodies?!

Lainey

2.

U should do a new one everytime he does something crazy. So a new video everyday…

Emma

3.

I mean Trump IS the Wizard from Wicked – hiding behind smoke and mirrors, cult-like followers who believe his lies, and an evil agenda.

catherineball349

4.

Only you could make this nightmare entertaining.

McKenzie in hiding

5.

It was a full on musical. I feel guilty for not paying to watch it. Brilliant.

Gary Wilkinson

6.

I’m now waiting for the Trump fanatics to come and try to put words together into an angry sentence.

Ralphie German Shepherd Dawg

7.

That was amazing! And HILARIOUS! *Standing ovation*

NicoleBrock0806

8.

I would have staked my life that Cynthia had the best version but I am big enough to admit I was wrong.

Lia Smith

9.

Yup, that about sums it up.

A.Rebel

10.

This shouldn’t slap so hard.

Hdubs

11.

Omg this is amazing. Although so true and scary at the same time.

Liz U K

eponinebug_RN had an observation.

You could have kept the line “ Can’t I make you understand you’re having delusions of grandeur?”!!

So true.

The full version, including a funny ‘interview with Trump and Musk’ can and should be watched here.

