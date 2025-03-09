Pete Buttigieg’s subtly NSFW dig at Donald Trump’s small *coughs* mandate was beautifully done

US donald trump

During an interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, former Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminded everyone of the truth about Trump’s ‘landslide victory’.

He had the numbers at his fingertips.

“Let’s remember, despite what you heard tonight, he came in with just under 50% of the vote. He won. I’m not disputing that, but the smallest popular vote margin since Nixon. I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small, in his case.”

We see what he did there – and so did these people.

That last comment about how small is a drop dead moment about Donnie boy!

Kerry Leavitt

Ok, Pete with the innuendo joke!

Monica Wasser

Oh Pete you are naughty! Miss you.

annmariemcintosh

Of course, the clip found it’s way to Muskville Twitter , sorry – X.

Holy shit! Pete Buttigieg was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and man, does he know how to get under Donald Trump's skin… Man, oh man… pic.twitter.com/ek66RjDLXH — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

Buttigieg cracks a joke, and somewhere in Mar-a-Lago, a plate of overcooked steak meets an unfortunate fate. By now, the White House staff must have PTSD from the sound of ketchup bottles being launched across the room. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) March 5, 2025

This is what I'm talking about. Atta boy! — J.E. Frederick (@je_frederick) March 5, 2025

“To be smaller than tricky dick” is exactly what @realDonaldTrump is. Small. Incompetent. A convicted felon and adjudicated sex abuser. https://t.co/dlTtCCy5w7 — Sandra Lee (@FitToPrint) March 6, 2025

probably the most skillful, eloquent, and appropriate Pause ever delivered in the history of the game https://t.co/Tqk4ZS4umh — NO COUNTRY w/ JD & DAVE (@NoCountryShow) March 6, 2025

The fucking sideeye Pete gives at the end after Colbert says “to be smaller than tricky dick” is sending me https://t.co/Cw5LSmQfrc — Alex (@CSIvellios) March 5, 2025

I think we need more of Buttigieg's "small" and Walz's "weird" rhetoric in the next 4 years. Just really get under Drumph and MAGAts skin. Make sure everyone knows how not normal all of this is. https://t.co/SI44qo7qWl — Mardi (@startoftime1) March 6, 2025

It reminded a lot of people, including us, of this.

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

We look forward to seeing the Trump reaction play out on Truth Social.

Source The Late Show Image Screengrab