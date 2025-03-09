US donald trump

Pete Buttigieg’s subtly NSFW dig at Donald Trump’s small *coughs* mandate was beautifully done

During an interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, former Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminded everyone of the truth about Trump’s ‘landslide victory’.

He had the numbers at his fingertips.

“Let’s remember, despite what you heard tonight, he came in with just under 50% of the vote.

He won. I’m not disputing that, but the smallest popular vote margin since Nixon.

I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small, in his case.”

We see what he did there – and so did these people.

That last comment about how small is a drop dead moment about Donnie boy!
Kerry Leavitt

Ok, Pete with the innuendo joke!
Monica Wasser

Oh Pete you are naughty! Miss you.
annmariemcintosh

Of course, the clip found it’s way to Muskville Twitter, sorry – X.

It reminded a lot of people, including us, of this.

We look forward to seeing the Trump reaction play out on Truth Social.

