Social Media viral

Eight years after BBC Dad’s unplanned background drama went wildly viral, his wholesome family update is making us all feel old

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 10th, 2025

There are certain viral clips that are guaranteed to make it into any top ten round-up.

Here’s the moment data cleanser Guy Goma was mistaken for the editor of a technology website, and interviewed live about the legal battle between Apple Corp and Apple.

Who can forget Mr Weebl‘s animated earworm, ‘Badgers’.

And, of course, the sneezing baby panda giving its mum the shock of her life.

In 2017, the family of Professor Robert Kelly went to the top of the list after his very serious BBC interview was decisively crashed, first by his very enthusiastic four-year-old daughter, Marion Yena, then his nine-month-old baby on wheels, James Yousup, and finally, his panicked wife – Jung-A Kim.

There’s never a bad time to watch it again, so let’s do that now.

The clip went wildly viral, sparking comments, memes, imitations, and a still-popular gif. Professor Kelly became known as BBC Dad – which, despite his expertise in the areas of East Asia, International Relations and Political Science, is probably how most internet users think of him.

On what is, shockingly, the eighth anniversary of the viral blooper, he shared the link again, and some mind-blowing updates. It’s the ‘Want to feel old?’ meme come to life.

It’s great to see how they’ve grown, but we’re all wondering whether Yena can still do that walk.

Here’s how tweeters have been reacting to the thread.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

People get older, we know, but be honest – those children will always be their 2017 selves to most of us.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

BBC Dad and the kids who videobombed him were back on TV – and they’re still full of mischief

Source Robert E. Kelly Image Screengrab