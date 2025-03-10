Eight years after BBC Dad’s unplanned background drama went wildly viral, his wholesome family update is making us all feel old

Social Media viral

There are certain viral clips that are guaranteed to make it into any top ten round-up.

Here’s the moment data cleanser Guy Goma was mistaken for the editor of a technology website, and interviewed live about the legal battle between Apple Corp and Apple.

Who can forget Mr Weebl‘s animated earworm, ‘Badgers’.

And, of course, the sneezing baby panda giving its mum the shock of her life.

In 2017, the family of Professor Robert Kelly went to the top of the list after his very serious BBC interview was decisively crashed, first by his very enthusiastic four-year-old daughter, Marion Yena, then his nine-month-old baby on wheels, James Yousup, and finally, his panicked wife – Jung-A Kim.

There’s never a bad time to watch it again, so let’s do that now.

The clip went wildly viral, sparking comments, memes, imitations, and a still-popular gif. Professor Kelly became known as BBC Dad – which, despite his expertise in the areas of East Asia, International Relations and Political Science, is probably how most internet users think of him.

On what is, shockingly, the eighth anniversary of the viral blooper, he shared the link again, and some mind-blowing updates. It’s the ‘Want to feel old?’ meme come to life.

Today is the eighth anniversary of the 'BBC Dad' blooper, so here are some recent family pictures. The kids are growing fast. 1https://t.co/Fnad4ALHAL — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

Here are James and I hiking yesterday. He is almost 9 now. 2 pic.twitter.com/aFdRSEr8yX — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

Here is my wife's recent formal work photo. I like this one a lot. 3 pic.twitter.com/NGYMW2NmyD — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

Here is Yena – almost 12 – with my wife and James doing his homework. And James doing more homework, reading and practicing words from the story "Tickly Octopus" with me. 4 pic.twitter.com/7h8DWlypHL — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

And here are some 2024 Christmas & Halloween pictures. I think this is probably the last time we can take James to see Santa. He's kinda figured it out As always, my wife & I are very grateful for all the kind remarks over the years about our children. Thank you so much. Bob 5 pic.twitter.com/PVC2mHRRFF — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2025

It’s great to see how they’ve grown, but we’re all wondering whether Yena can still do that walk.

Here’s how tweeters have been reacting to the thread.

Love to see it. https://t.co/QOw3xdwDzy — Rrrrobin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) March 10, 2025

Absolutely brilliant update https://t.co/kh9ucoSoFr — Peter Berry (@pbscribbles) March 10, 2025

Thanks for sharing. The kids are growing up fast. I laugh every time I see the BBC video! https://t.co/zcOnwghWWu — Birdsivuonyou (@MaryEllenPeter1) March 10, 2025

I used the gif the other day at work. An all time classic @Robert_E_Kelly and what a fantastic family! — Dr. Malcolm Davis (@Dr_M_Davis) March 10, 2025

It was so hilarious. As someone who has done live broadcasts from home for overseas entities, I could absolutely feel for you in that moment. I never did those for TV, just radio, and it was tough enough keeping the home environment “professional.” — Kushibo MPH, Monster Island (actually a peninsula) (@kushibo) March 10, 2025

So lovely to see your beautiful family thriving and growing. Still a hilarious and heartwarming moment. — Dan Martineau. (@dandandanitup) March 10, 2025

Beautiful family. That moment lives rent free in my head. Your poor wife deserves an award for how quick she reacted. — Shushanna (@susanshushanna) March 10, 2025

You were a ground breaker. Leading the way with the funniest version of what we all experienced later during Covid. Still makes me laugh as hard as the first time. Thank you to your entire family for their graciousness and sense of humour. — TEAM CANADA – Dr. Nancy Freeman (@DrNancyFreeman) March 10, 2025

People get older, we know, but be honest – those children will always be their 2017 selves to most of us.

