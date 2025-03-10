US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump said tariffs will save the US economy and pretty much the entire internet put him right

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2025

There’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than tariffs, with the possible exception of Vladimir Putin.

So it was naturally the first thing that sprang to Trump’s mind when he was asked whether he was worried about the US going into recession (as a result of the policies of Donald Trump).

And if whatever the hell that answer was makes sense in Donald Trump world, the numbers didn’t quite add up so readily in the real one, where pretty much the entire internet queued up to put him right.

And these people said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2