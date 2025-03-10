Donald Trump said tariffs will save the US economy and pretty much the entire internet put him right

US donald trump tariffs

There’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than tariffs, with the possible exception of Vladimir Putin.

So it was naturally the first thing that sprang to Trump’s mind when he was asked whether he was worried about the US going into recession (as a result of the policies of Donald Trump).

Reporter: Are you worried about a recession? Trump: We’re going to take in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs and we’re going to become so rich, you’re not going to know where to spend the money pic.twitter.com/DivTGcjFP8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 10, 2025

And if whatever the hell that answer was makes sense in Donald Trump world, the numbers didn’t quite add up so readily in the real one, where pretty much the entire internet queued up to put him right.

And these people said it best.

THIS IS NOT HOW TARIFFS WORK. HE IS DUMBER THAN A ROCK https://t.co/0zWYz1qQcM — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 10, 2025

1.

This clown still doesn’t understand how tariffs work? Who is his economic advisor? — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) March 10, 2025

2.

“We’re going to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it.”

“I’m going to end the war in Ukraine on Day 1.”

“I’m going to fix the national debt.” It’s all bullshit. https://t.co/un0pfwtU6P — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 10, 2025

3.

He’s doing what he always does. Dodging the question and spewing nonsensical answers. He knows you know, and he doesn’t care. The ones who support him are either too stupid or brainwashed to care. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) March 10, 2025

4.

OHHHHH MY FUCKING GOD CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN TO THAT FUCKING PSYCOPATH IDIOT WHAT A TARIFF IS AND WHO PAYS IT DONALD KRASNOV IS THE DUMBEST FUCKER ALIVE https://t.co/cGMEKkzXaP — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) March 10, 2025

5.

Who’s going to become rich? The single mom working two jobs? The 75 yo working at Wal-Mart? The middle school teacher who spends her own on supplies? Who? ‍♀️ — Jeannine-High Priestess of The Resistance (@ArtemisBSG) March 10, 2025

6.