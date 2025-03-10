Marjorie Taylor Greene complained of being ‘attacked and screamed at’ and this A++ comeback shouted loudest

US comebacks marjorie taylor greene

To the world – briefly – of Maga in chief Marjorie Taylor Greene, who loves guns and conspiracy theories in equal measure (which is to say a lot, an awful lot).

And we mention her after the Republican congresswoman complained about being ‘attacked and screamed at’ in public, which is obviously not to be encouraged.

But we mention it because of this A++ comeback which went wildly viral because, well, look.

Boom.

That’s Parkland massacre survivor and gun control activist David Hogg, just in case you didn’t recognise them.

‘Absolutely no self awareness,’ said kh9107 who shared it over on Reddit. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘Poor Margie. An elected official who speaks hatefully about people and then when the people she is suppose to represent disagree with her she’s the victim.’

Wakemeup3000 ‘She fits right into the Trump ethos.’

kh9107 ‘Bet that felt good. Shes forever embarrassing.’

mc_petersonishsonson ‘Remember when Margie screamed during Bidens state of the union address? I do.’

kitkatcoco ‘Is there any chance she got into a disagreement with her reflection?’

