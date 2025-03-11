Life r/AskReddit weird world

Do you ever find yourself thinking, ‘What the hell just happened?’? That the universe just glitched, and you lived through a freak accident – a momentary blip in the spacetime continuum?

We say this after urhomemadegodess just asked this over on Reddit.

‘What’s the weirdest, most unexplainable thing that has ever happened to you?’

And it got people sharing some properly eye-opening tales, from big wins at the casino to inexplicably disappearing mobile phones.

1.

One time I set my phone down on my bed, turned around for like two seconds, and it was gone. Searched everywhere, tore the room apart. Gave up. An hour later, it was right there on the bed where I left it. No one else was home. Still haunts me.

–bbbellaxx

2.

“Locked in”/sleep paralysis nightmare. Woke up, head clear. Couldn’t move my body. Someone at the door to kill me.

–Silverblade_21

3.

I have a psychotic disorder. Sometimes it’s bad. 2 years ago, I walked out of my house in a well populated subdivision. There was a person standing in my driveway. They looked at me for a couple of seconds, walked down my driveway and down the road into a van. None of my neighbors said anything, I never saw the person again or the van. I have no clue to this day if it was just a hallucination.

–FembussyEnjoyer

4.

Won 16k in the casino half drunk with no clue what I was doing off one hand. Got two black aces… Split them… Got another black then a red… 10% of the jackpot with a blackjack ace side bet. At the time it paid for the deposit a house with cash left over to treat the missus with some nice gifts for her birthday. Granted, she tore my head off as I got very drunk celebrating and turned up home the next afternoon. Soon changed her tune when I showed her the cheque and the first 5k they gave me in cash.

–MalakaBacraut

5.

I wrote like 90 lines of C++ code and it compiled the first time. This was before editors had syntax checking, so that should never happen. I thought the compiler was broken (because if it compiles, it doesn’t say anything) and spent about 10 minutes trying to figure out what was wrong.

–SomeGuyInSanJoseCa

6.

I got song lyrics from a Ouija board once. I know I didn’t write them and I’m certain my friend didn’t do it. I’m not a person that believes in the supernatural. But I’ve never been able to explain how it happened.

–Jack_Q_Frost_Jr

6a.

Okay, but did you ever try playing the song? Maybe it was a hit from the ghost world that never got released

–urhomemadegodess

7.

I witched water. Didn’t believe in it until I actually did it. I’m still sceptical because of what I have read about it, but something was attracting the farthest end of the forked stick downward so hard that the bark came off in my hands as it twisted. My grandfather and his dad, etc, were water witches — they would go find sites for wells for newly developed land. According to my uncles, it’s an ability that is sometimes passed down. But whether it was water, or something else in it (or beside/under), there was absolutely a force that I cannot explain acting on the farthest point of the stick…

–Fettered-n-Zaftig

8.

I’ve had many deja vu moments. And I have also had dreams about things before they happened. The night before 9-11, I dreamt I was in a cab in a big city, and we were driving down the street, and the buildings behind us were falling, and we were trying to outrun a cloud of dust created by the falling buildings. I was in 9th grade. I was freaked the hell out when I saw the news coverage the next morning of the buildings falling and all the dust that was created. Then, one morning, I was in bed, and I was sleeping, and I was dreaming. In the dream, I was in my bed, and I heard a loud explosion, and I went outside, and I could see the smoke and debris from an aircraft explosion in the sky. I woke up. I heard an explosion. I went outside and saw the exact debris that I had seen in my dream I literally just had. It was the space shuttle Columbia.

–casbri13

9.