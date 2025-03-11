Liz Truss trolled Canada’s new PM Mark Carney and these Brits were only too happy to put anxious Canadians straight

Politics canada Liz Truss mark carney

In her never-ending quest to stay relevant – any kind of relevance – Liz Truss has been trolling Canada’s new PM, former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, to anyone who would listen

Here’s what the former PM for 15 minutes had to say, courtesy of The Counter Signal.

And here’s what Truss had to say on Twitter.

‘Yet another “impartial” British bureaucrat goes into left-wing politics. ‘At @bankofengland, Carney backed ruinous Net Zero policies and money printing. ‘The British state is completely rigged. ‘A new Government in 2029 needs to dismantle this apparatus.’

And it’s fair to say she put the wind up a few Canadians who were possibly (and misguidedly) impressed by the ‘former PM’ tag.

But fortunately for them and everyone else, these Brits were only too happy to put them right on Twitter.

‘Canada, when Liz Truss tells you to do something, seriously consider doing the opposite.’

@JonathanPieNews ‘Liz Truss on Mark Carney. I cannot breathe it’s so funny. Self-awareness of a deceased mosquito.’

@bmay ‘Just so we’re clear, the “former British PM” in question is the same person who torpedoed the pound, sent mortgage rates soaring, and was evicted from Downing Street faster than a bad tenant. ‘If Canada needs economic advice, Liz Truss is the absolute last person they should listen to. Her 49-day reign was an economic disasterclass, and the UK is still dealing with the fallout. ‘So no, Canada doesn’t need a “warning” from her. If anything, they should take it as a glowing endorsement of Carney.’

@i_iratus ‘From someone who understands ‘ruinous’……’

@jonsopel ‘Imagine thinking Liz Truss is some sort of authority on anything, let alone finance and economic policy.’

@slantchev ‘Dizzy Lizzie, the shortest-serving UK PM who crashed the economy, is not ‘the British’. ‘She’s just an incompetent gobsh!te from Swaffham.’

@CHR15wP3TT5 ‘She’s a fucking lunatic who was only elected because the Tory members didn’t want to vote for a brown man. She crashed the economy and resigned after 44 days. It clearly had a negative impact on her sanity as she’s got even madder since she quit.’

@withnailjones ‘Truss doesn’t represent British views on Canada. Far from it. Most people think she’s a complete joke. She was outlasted by a lettuce as PM.’

@oldishbird1 ‘Let’s be clear Liz Truss’s 45 day premiership was an exercise in certified lunacy and she is now motivated by a deluded sense that there still might be a way back for her.’

@HarryWorcester ‘Unfortunately Liz, you’ve left the reservation entirely and have zero credibility left.’

@SullyDrummer ‘You are crackers and a failure ‘You are total embarrassment to the UK . ‘You make Jeremy Corbyn look like fucking a fucking statesman.’

@simonjwarner

And finally …

‘I doubt anyone will take lectures from lettuce….’

@HasanHussain777

Source The Counter Signal H/T @govt_corrupt