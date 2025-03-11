‘What did your therapist tell you that flipped the switch in your brain for the better?’ – 21 top life tips (at no extra charge!)

Life r/AskReddit

It seems like half the population is in therapy nowadays, doesn’t it? Well, it’s lucky for the rest of us that they are, as they can share the wise words that they’re paying so handsomely for with the rest of us. Reddit user PuzzleHeaded9030 asked this question:

‘What did your therapist tell you that flipped the switch in your brain for the better?’

And received lots of thoughtful answers from people who are out there working on themselves. Here are some of the best…

”That voice in your head isn’t you. It’s a voice you have heard. You have grown up with. You have learned. The best thing about learning is that it is never finished; you can learn a new voice.’

I’m still ages away from replacing the voice but it has made many scenarios much easier to manage.’

–CoreyCasselsYo

‘Had a breakthrough revelation. Expected everything to change. It didn’t. She then explained to me that change doesn’t come from merely understanding what your issues are but from doing the hard work to undo those ingrained behaviours.

Oh. Damn.’

–feliciates`

‘Honestly the most therapeutic thing a therapist has ever done is just widen her eyes in horror. It’s so validating to realise that yes, in fact, that thing that happened WAS really messed up and I’m not the crazy one.’

–The_Unthought_Known

‘Quit invalidating your feelings just because you think others have it harder than you. It’s not a competition.’

–be_kind_2_each_other

”Happy people don’t pee in other people’s cheerios.’ It helped me look at criticism differently. More productively.’

–BeBraveShortStuff

‘When putting up boundaries: ‘They’ll be mad at first. Then they’ll get over it. They don’t have any other option.”

–UnlimitedKisses

‘That you can decide that being 80 or 90 percent sure you’re making the right decision can be enough. It’s never usually going to be 100%, so aim for 80 or 90.’

–trustme_imRN

”Do you want to get married and have children or is society telling you to get married and have children?”

–ladymerten

‘It’s not your job to manage other people’s feelings and happiness. Fill your cup first. Don’t tear yourself down to build others up. Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm.’

–Alltheprettydresses

‘Your brain may not be telling you that you are worthless, but your behaviours and your choices are not those of a person who has good self-worth.’

–aganothergnu

”No positive change comes from a harsh place of judgement’. Still working on that when it comes to myself, but it’s helped my parenting immensely.’

–somethinglucky07