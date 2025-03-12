Trump gushed that ‘everything’s computer’ in his unofficial White House Tesla ad, and the mockery was visible from space
After Tuesday became Tesla’s worst financial day, with a 14% slump in share value, Donald Trump stepped in to manipulate the markets for his campaign’s biggest donor, Elon Musk.
The leader of the cohort that filmed itself pouring away Bud Light they’d already paid for, and swearing never to buy it again because a trans woman advertised it, described a boycott of Tesla as illegal. He also announced that he, despite not being a driver, would buy one the following day.
Trump says he is going to buy a Tesla tomorrow.
From Musk’s point of view, the President went one better than just buying a Tesla – he basically held a live Tesla promotion at the White House, where five of the electric vehicles were brought to show off in a press-attended event.
REPORTER: Do you think you buying a Tesla will boost Tesla and stock?
TRUMP: Well, I hope it does
Not that Trump’s endorsement will necessarily prove helpful in the long run. We’ve yet to see stocks in enormous red ties or orange face paint go through the roof.
Tesla about to experience the Trump business kiss of death.
It appeared as though someone – we wonder who – had helpfully written down the talking points Trump needed to report on during the infomercial.
holy shit — Trump was reading from a literal Tesla sales pitch, complete with pricing, during his White House event with Elon Musk. (Andrew Harnik/Getty)
Things took a pretty worrying turn when the President signalled his intention to declare the people protesting outside Tesla dealerships to be domestic terrorists – a move unlikely to make it past the first lawsuit.
"I will do that. I'm gonna stop them." — Trump on declaring that Tesla protesters are domestic terrorists
Trump’s reaction to seeing the inside of the car was almost endearingly uninformed.
"Wow. That's beautiful. … Everything's computer"
Elon Musk’s description “It’s literally like a golf cart that goes really fast.” sounded like he was talking to his perma-present four-year-old son, X, but we’d guess that ‘everything’s computer’ wasn’t part of the planned sales pitch. It grabbed the internet’s attention.
These were our favourite comments.
1.
“Wow. That’s beautiful. …Everything’s computer”
2.
"Wow… everything's computer."
Can we get the Biden is too old reporters back in here please
3.
"Everything's computer"… I must say that Trump and his buddy Putin are completely aligned in their total rejection/misunderstanding of modern technology. Both are absolutely dense dinosaurs. And it’s not about age at all.
4.
5.
"Everything's computer"
6.
“Wow. Everything’s computer!”
– President of the United States
7.
This man has been through covid and multiple assassination attempts and this is the most in danger he’s ever been in
8.
"Wow. That's beautiful. … Everything's computer"
9.
Me, opening bluesky every morning, "Wow, this is beautiful. Everything's computer!"
10.
"everything's computer and nothing hurt" would be a layup 1.4k RT post in 2018. not in 2025 though
11.
"Wow. That's beautiful. … Everything's computer"
12.
he's right, everything's computer, and that's part of the problem
13.
The Year of the Tesla Model 3 Everything’s Computer
14.
Actually lost it at “everything’s computer”
15.
"Wow. That's beautiful… Everything's computer"
Tesla stock has rallied a little after the White House was illegally used to promote personal gain for a member of the government – another one for the constitutional lawyers to unpick – but the stunt suggests that the protests and boycott have spooked Musk.
Musk and Trump could not possibly be sending a clearer signal that the Tesla protests are working than this pathetic stunt today.
Source Drew Harwell Image Screengrab