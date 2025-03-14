The unexpected banana etiquette was funny, but this reaction was even funnier
Lucy Challenger, CEO of Polo and Tweed domestic staff training and recruitment company, uses TikTok to share etiquette and deportment tips. For instance –
Here she is, demonstrating how to walk down stairs in heels.
@lucychallengerofficial Walking down the stairs in heels! 👠#etiquette #etiquettetips #etiquettelessons #fyp #fouryoupage #trend #trending #tiktok #walkinginheels #heels ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
This is how to use a napkin.
@lucychallengerofficial Reply to @jennysspam4 Napkin Etiquette in Formal Dining 🤵♀️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trend #trending #viral #tiktok #dining #thefixer #etiquette ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
Back in 2021, one piece of advice really caught the attention of TikTokers, and it’s one which Lucy captioned –
“Do you know the polite way to eat a banana?”
Watch and learn.
@lucychallengerofficial Do you know the polite way to eat a banana? 🍌 #etiquttetips #etiquette #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #trend #trending #viral #tiktok #banana #dining ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
TikTok had some thoughts.
The very funny @shabazsays, who isn’t impressed by airs and graces, shared this hilarious reaction –
@shabazsays #duet with @lucychallengerofficial have a day off 🍌 #puttaykam #funny #react #reaction #food #foodie #etiquette #stupid #banana #posh ♬ original sound – Lucy Challenger
“Have several days off, man!”
It went down better than the concept of getting out the best silver for a banana.
At least we can all now feel a little more confident that we’d know what to do at a banana party in Buckingham Palace.
Source Lucy Challenger H/T @shabazsays Image @shabazsays