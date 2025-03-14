‘What’s a modern trend you hope disappears in the next five years?’ – 21 annoyances we could really do without

Life r/AskReddit trends

Modern life is great, isn’t it? Everything is so convenient: you can have your shopping delivered right to your door, your car has an inbuilt satnav, and streaming means that your house isn’t cluttered with CDs and DVDs.

But do you ever feel like all these things which were supposed to make our lives easier are actually doing the opposite? They’ve been discussing this over on the AskReddit page, after Redditor Acrobatic_Ad9564 posed this question:

‘What’s a modern trend you hope disappears in the next five years?’

These are just some of the irritations people hope they won’t have to put up with in the future.

1.

‘Subscription services for everything, just allow me to buy it once!’

–AnnaAvanna

2.

‘I just messaged Peugeot after my six month trial of their premium features finished telling them to shove it up their ass. Being able to see the battery state of your car charging should not be a paid for feature when you have already paid for the car.’

–christianjwaite

3.

‘Treating politicians like celebrities instead of public servants.’

–freakytapir

4.

‘Having to create an account for literally everything online. It’s annoying having to create passwords and keep track of them.’

–slav_squat_98

5.

‘Buccal fat removal.’

–iscreamforicecream90

6.

‘Every single piece of tech having AI. I literally could not give a fuck. I don’t want AI in Microsoft Word, I don’t want it on Facebook, I really just don’t want it anywhere.’

–TrueDeadBling

7.

‘Fast fashion hauls where influencers buy $500 worth of clothes just to try them on once for views.’

–Charming–Babe

8.

‘Apps. Everything requieres an app now. Why do I need an app to set up my printer?’

–FiniteCreatures

9.

‘TikTok ‘pranks’ that involve individuals being obnoxious.’

–LatinaLush18

10.

‘Those ‘house flippers’ who paint literally everything white or millennial grey and take away the most beautiful and unique features of older houses.’

–mybldyval

11.

‘Saying you’ve ‘done your research’ when you’ve really googled something and haven’t even checked if it’s true. People lie. Some internet gossip rag you clicked on doesn’t have to tell the truth, but you’ll never know if you don’t look it up.

Research is in depth study that involves checking sources and validating their veracity. You can’t just assume something is true because you read it online. That’s not how research or science or anything works.

I hope this idiocy gets sharpened into something better, because Christ. Some improvement in critical thinking skills would not hurt.’

–blackfox24