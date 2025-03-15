US donald trump

Donald Trump was hit in the face with a microphone and his obvious fury (and these raging Magas) made it so much funnier

John Plunkett. Updated March 15th, 2025

We’ve seen an awful lot of Donald Trump since he first landed in the White House, and even more in the three months or so (can it really only be three months?) since he went back.

But we’ve never seen this, a reporter accidentally shoving the microphone into Trump’s face and it was already good (how could it not be?. But the obvious simmering fury of the Maga in chief makes it so much funnier.

Came closer than that second assassination attempt, that’s for sure.

And it wasn’t just Trump who was furious, these Magas were absolutely raging – and took the accident to a whole new level.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

We’re rather more with this person.

But hopefully not this (but we fear the worst).

And finally …

Source @BNODesk