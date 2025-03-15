Donald Trump was hit in the face with a microphone and his obvious fury (and these raging Magas) made it so much funnier

US donald trump

We’ve seen an awful lot of Donald Trump since he first landed in the White House, and even more in the three months or so (can it really only be three months?) since he went back.

But we’ve never seen this, a reporter accidentally shoving the microphone into Trump’s face and it was already good (how could it not be?. But the obvious simmering fury of the Maga in chief makes it so much funnier.

WATCH: Reporter accidentally pushes microphone into Trump’s face pic.twitter.com/NhswllZ0QW — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 14, 2025

Came closer than that second assassination attempt, that’s for sure.

Coming soon after Microphone mishap. pic.twitter.com/gnlcyWimbG — MM  (@adgirlMM) March 15, 2025

And it wasn’t just Trump who was furious, these Magas were absolutely raging – and took the accident to a whole new level.

1.

I know Secret Service examines all equipment that’s allowed anywhere near the President, but this isn’t ok. Anything could have been on that microphone that could have harmed him or worse. — ꧁ C a r o l i n a ꧂ (@CarolinaOuest) March 14, 2025

2.

Has this ever once happened in the history of the United States? I’m surprised Secret Service didn’t jump on her. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 14, 2025

3.

This is this highest level of incompetence and unprofessionalism, exactly what we EXPECT out of the media!!! Absolutely Disgraceful!!! — Trumpy McGee (@adams_holding) March 14, 2025

4.

Classic media, always desperate to get in Trump’s space. He handles it like a champ every time! — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) March 14, 2025

5.

That’s assault! — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 14, 2025

6.

That looked deliberate to me unless the person can prove they tripped. That is the kind of accident that should get you fired. It also shows how easily Trump can be assaulted. As a minimum, the Secret Service needs to have a full report on it. — David Brubaker (@D123brutwt) March 15, 2025

7.

Actually should be investigated. Could be poison on that mic. Sounds ridiculous but never know — Nave (@PME2717) March 14, 2025

8.

The ‘reporter’ who did this should be jailed. That is textbook assault. — Dr. Jeffrey Josephs (@AlphaJeffrey45) March 14, 2025

We’re rather more with this person.

why is this so funny pic.twitter.com/JTbCsVElJb — J.GrayDigital (@jgraydigital) March 14, 2025

But hopefully not this (but we fear the worst).

The last thing you see before losing your job pic.twitter.com/U1cvB1vYJQ — Bilbro Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) March 14, 2025

And finally …

READ MORE

JD Vance made a joke about his wife and it totally weirded everyone out – 14 bewildered reactions that say it all

Source @BNODesk