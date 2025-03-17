Andrew Tate warned people to beware his ‘Shadow Fist’ and got humiliated into next year – 17 thumping comebacks

Weird World Andrew tate comebacks

To the world – briefly – of Andrew Tate, where the self-described misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere appears to have got the hump with his many detractors around the globe.

Mr Po-Tate-oh-head drew himself up to his full height, puffed his chest out, put down his cigar for a moment or two, and unveiled his … shadow fist.

Tremble at the whisper of my name for I wield the Shadow Fist. A force forged in the abyss of forgotten ages. With a single strike, your spirit will unravel, your bones will turn to dust, and your shadow will flee in terror before it is devoured by mine. Cross me, and not… pic.twitter.com/TExhUZYgAd — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 15, 2025

And the prospect of being Shadow Fisted by Tate and/or his brother was simply too much for the internet to bear, and these thumping comebacks surely said it best.

1.

‘Some very exciting ideas here, Andrew, but the title of what you were asked to write was ‘What I did on my holidays” — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) March 16, 2025

2.

I hear this in the voice of Kenneth Williams https://t.co/ezsiqsU7Ie — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) March 16, 2025

3.

I’m reading that and hearing a female voice in the background shouting ‘Andrew, you’re dinner’s going cold’. — Jeff Gorrill (@jeff_gorrill) March 16, 2025

4.

If there was a tick list for testosterone induced delusional psychosis, I’d imagine he just ticked every box. What an ugly inadequate man. — Mrs B (@Lousue) March 15, 2025

5.

“With a single strike, your spirit will unravel, your bones will turn to dust, and your shadow will flee in terror before it is devoured by mine.

Cross me, and not even the light of the sun will find your wretched soul when I unleash the wrath of darkness”. pic.twitter.com/ZXVUgxxbkS — Dinky Frinkbuster (@SkipMcGowan) March 16, 2025

6.

I could work for a year and not come up with a funnier line than “Tremble at the whisper of my name for I wield the Shadow Fist.” https://t.co/oK2kokpd93 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 16, 2025

7.

“Tremble at the whisper of my name” pic.twitter.com/mRLzZ1PvMo — Zoe Staggs (@zoestaggs_) March 15, 2025

8.