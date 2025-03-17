Donald Trump ‘won’ the Trump International Golf Club Championship …for the 27th time

US donald trump

On the 9th of March, the Economic Times estimated that Donald Trump had played 13 rounds of golf since his second term in the White House began, although the figure could be higher. Calculating the cost of taking the expensive presidential vehicles, as well as providing security, those 13 matches are thought to have cost American taxpayers around $18 million.

If only someone had a Department of Government Efficiency that could address such obvious misuse of public funds.

Of course, that calculation was carried out before he’d headed to Florida for the weekend to take part in the Trump International Golf Club Championship, which – miracle of miracles – he won.

It seems he may have Trump golf club championship tournaments 27 times, although we can’t confirm that – and it seems quite likely that any he has won (and the jury is still out) were most likely to be the clubs’ Super Seniors Club Championships, for golfers aged 60 or older.

I think this is now the 27th Club Championship Trump has allegedly won at his courses, by my count. pic.twitter.com/msA0IYXroy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 16, 2025

To add a further dose of scepticism to the proceedings, a clip of the Donold’s swing from a few years ago has come wandering in like Banquo’s ghost to ruin the feast.

Check this out.

Damn, Trump is as good at golf as he is International Diplomacy and trade wars! pic.twitter.com/kNSZ9SzJTe — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 16, 2025

Either he’s significantly improved since then, or he’s just making it up as he goes along.

If you’re charitably minded and see no harm in an old man’s exaggeration of his sporting abilities, it was even less palatable to many that it would be another three hours before he even mentioned the deadly tornadoes that had already claimed several lives in the South East.

Here are a few of the many disbelieving and disgusted responses to his post.

1.

This is like Ronald McDonald winning a Happy Meal from McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/ZGwt9YZLWR — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 16, 2025

2.

In 18 holes, Dear Leader shot an impressive score of 32, an incredible 40 SHOTS UNDER PAR! On hole 15, his driver broke, but he was undeterred, absolutely crushing a 400 yard drive with his putter and sinking the double eagle. pic.twitter.com/ozONNXzZZx — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 16, 2025

3.

Trump just declared himself the winner of his own golf championship. You know who does this kind of thing? Losers. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 16, 2025

4.

5.

I hope everyone knows Trump is a 15 Handicap and these are net scores in a super senior division and he cheats and if you want to keep your membership you don’t dare beat him. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) March 16, 2025

6.

Musk & his DOGE team immediately went into the golf club database and eliminated the official scores of several tournament competitors. — The Civil Liberal (@cfthepodcast) March 16, 2025

7.

The winner is the one with the highest number of strokes. That's how he's won this 27 times in a row. — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) March 16, 2025

8.

9.