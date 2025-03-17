US donald trump

Donald Trump ‘won’ the Trump International Golf Club Championship …for the 27th time

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2025

On the 9th of March, the Economic Times estimated that Donald Trump had played 13 rounds of golf since his second term in the White House began, although the figure could be higher. Calculating the cost of taking the expensive presidential vehicles, as well as providing security, those 13 matches are thought to have cost American taxpayers around $18 million.

If only someone had a Department of Government Efficiency that could address such obvious misuse of public funds.

Of course, that calculation was carried out before he’d headed to Florida for the weekend to take part in the Trump International Golf Club Championship, which – miracle of miracles – he won.

I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the even. Such fun!

It seems he may have Trump golf club championship tournaments 27 times, although we can’t confirm that – and it seems quite likely that any he has won (and the jury is still out) were most likely to be the clubs’ Super Seniors Club Championships, for golfers aged 60 or older.

To add a further dose of scepticism to the proceedings, a clip of the Donold’s swing from a few years ago has come wandering in like Banquo’s ghost to ruin the feast.

Check this out.

Either he’s significantly improved since then, or he’s just making it up as he goes along.

Monty Python Life Of Brian GIFfrom Monty Python GIFs

If you’re charitably minded and see no harm in an old man’s exaggeration of his sporting abilities, it was even less palatable to many that it would be another three hours before he even mentioned the deadly tornadoes that had already claimed several lives in the South East.

Here are a few of the many disbelieving and disgusted responses to his post.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2