Maga fury was off the scale after a woman was turfed out of a bar for wearing a Trump hat and these responses said it all

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2025

Not everyone, obviously, but we’re pretty sure that a lot of people who put on their Maga hat do it to get a reaction because, well, they’re loud and proud that they loved Donald Trump, right?

And yet when it does get a reaction they do have a thing for getting so terribly upset about it.

We say this after a woman went viral after she was turfed out of a bar for wearing a Maga hat.

And we Magas furious about it? Of course they were.

And while reaching for the bat did seem a little, well, premature perhaps, these responses surely speak loudest.

The fact they walked in with hat on, camera rolling, suggests they already knew the chances of something like this happening were very high so very possibly got exactly what they were after.

Which might also speak volumes about the Maga mind …

Source @unlimited_ls