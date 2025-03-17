Maga fury was off the scale after a woman was turfed out of a bar for wearing a Trump hat and these responses said it all

US magas

Not everyone, obviously, but we’re pretty sure that a lot of people who put on their Maga hat do it to get a reaction because, well, they’re loud and proud that they loved Donald Trump, right?

And yet when it does get a reaction they do have a thing for getting so terribly upset about it.

We say this after a woman went viral after she was turfed out of a bar for wearing a Maga hat.

NEW: Bartender in Knoxville denies service to a Trump supporter over a MAGA hat and threatens her with a bat pic.twitter.com/GlL87rVCAH — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) March 16, 2025

And we Magas furious about it? Of course they were.

Discriminating against someone based on their political beliefs should be considered a hate crime — perfect weather (@PerfectWeather0) March 16, 2025

The attorneys are going to be all over this one — Taco Timmy (@TacoTimmy68) March 16, 2025

They r the very thing the accuse of us Hateful and divisive — Max (@cryptoesdios) March 16, 2025

The tolerant LibTards strike again — Stone Cold Takes 3:16 (@SharpShooter464) March 16, 2025

Unbelievably weak “people.” Imagine letting someone else’s politics F w your head like this — Klaus_Wulf (@KlausWulfGSD) March 16, 2025

And while reaching for the bat did seem a little, well, premature perhaps, these responses surely speak loudest.

why do magats want to be accepted by everyone when they don’t accept anyone who is not like them

you can’t have it both ways dummies — ｡✿° °✿｡ | 2ᴅ ꜰɪɴᴅᴏᴍ | Feb 8 (@MommyMoirae) March 16, 2025

The owners of a premises always reserve the right to allow admission, simple as that — Ian Dempsey (@unifilvet) March 17, 2025

Get used to this MAGA. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) March 16, 2025

I like how the whole bar erupts into laughter when she says,

“You know this is discrimination don’t you?” — Michael Cleere (@mikecleere) March 17, 2025

The fact they walked in with hat on, camera rolling, suggests they already knew the chances of something like this happening were very high so very possibly got exactly what they were after.

Which might also speak volumes about the Maga mind …

READ MORE

Donald Trump said the US was ‘subsidising’ Canada to the tune of $200bn a year and he got his economics so wrong it hurts

Source @unlimited_ls