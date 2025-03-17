US canada donald trump

Donald Trump said the US was ‘subsidising’ Canada to the tune of $200bn a year and he got his economics so wrong it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2025

Time now to return to the megamind himself, Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed stable genius who appears to be plunging the US headlong into recession since his return to the White House.

A lot of this is down to his obsession with tariffs, which Trump thinks will return the country to a probably never seen before golden age.

But if you’re wondering whether his economics add up, then watch this, a typically Trumpian rant about how the US is ‘subsidising’ Canada to the tune of $200bn a year.

Except …

To conclude …

