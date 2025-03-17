Rupert Lowe shared a picture of his grandkid and Elon Musk’s especially freaky reply had people weirding out into next week

Politics elon musk Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe’s epic fallout with his fellow Reform UK MPs (all four of them) hasn’t stopped Elon Musk taking a keen interest in the MP for Great Yarmouth.

Musk, you might remember, previously expressed his support for Lowe after going off Nigel Farage (who will it be next? 30p Lee?) and we mention this after Lowe shared a picture of his grandkid on Twitter.

Meet Harry, my only grandchild. Difficult times remind you of what really matters in life. Family. pic.twitter.com/Nr9PSs96oR — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) March 15, 2025

And while Musk’s reply – he’s a very busy man, clearly – wasn’t exactly out of character (such as it is) it was sufficiently weird to have people freaking out into next week.

Are you expecting more or does this mean a 75% generational population decline? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025

And these responses surely say it all.

1.

Elon is a legitimate sociopath. This is beyond being socially awkward. pic.twitter.com/QCMiPEs6ur — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 16, 2025

2.

The intersection of being a weird eugenic breeding fetishist and a social stunted freak really came together here to piss me off — Barbie Agitprop (@BarbieAgitprop) March 16, 2025

3.

If he wants people to have kids so badly maybe he should be making it easier and more affordable instead of trying to destroy social security. — Elite E Man (@Eman856) March 16, 2025

4.

Definitely the strangest reaction to seeing someone’s grandkid I’ve ever seen https://t.co/fYBG8cBsm4 — TL Croft (@bv45872) March 16, 2025

5.

I hate him even more every day. And I’ve hated him for years. — Rigobert (@aQo1_) March 16, 2025

6.

7.

Must be strange waking up to a tweet from Musk enquiring if your children will procreate. https://t.co/IlLciYnZLw — Yeah…it’s Jackie (@Faecal_matters3) March 16, 2025

8.

And his math isn’t even sound — Elonald Mump (@aavan2004) March 16, 2025

9.

if elon wants more babies he should put research into getting men pregnant https://t.co/ptuup6GsZ4 — sector ( free Palestine ) (@blu3b1rt) March 16, 2025

10.

Nobody should have kids just to add to the population. Even though he’s a far right billionaire I feel bad for him. His lifestyle is so far removed from humanity, like you know you get to be a person still? Just with more resources, if you want. Sad https://t.co/Zz3jfl2mtO — shooperdoop (@shooperdoop) March 16, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Being concerned with the continuity of your civilization is good, actually. — Richard Oliver Ware (@RichardWareX) March 16, 2025

And whatever the hell this is.

Last word to Rupert Lowe, and we never thought we’d say that.

We’ve had four kids, so we’ve done our bit. Pressure on them now! — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) March 16, 2025

If only Musk could get pregnant by f-cking himself, eh readers?

