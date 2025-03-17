Politics elon musk Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe shared a picture of his grandkid and Elon Musk’s especially freaky reply had people weirding out into next week

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2025

Rupert Lowe’s epic fallout with his fellow Reform UK MPs (all four of them) hasn’t stopped Elon Musk taking a keen interest in the MP for Great Yarmouth.

Musk, you might remember, previously expressed his support for Lowe after going off Nigel Farage (who will it be next? 30p Lee?) and we mention this after Lowe shared a picture of his grandkid on Twitter.

And while Musk’s reply – he’s a very busy man, clearly – wasn’t exactly out of character (such as it is) it was sufficiently weird to have people freaking out into next week.

And these responses surely say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

And whatever the hell this is.

Last word to Rupert Lowe, and we never thought we’d say that.

If only Musk could get pregnant by f-cking himself, eh readers?

