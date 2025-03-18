23 times animals (and occasionally people) were hilariously resigned to their fate from ‘This is my life now’ on Reddit

Animals funny animals

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘This is my life now’ which is full of pictures of people (and animals, occasionally both) who have been thrown a comedy curveball by fate.

Or, as the subReddit succinctly puts it, ‘gifs or pics of people and animals accepting their uncommon situations’.

And these 21 especially uncommon situations are sure to make your (if not their) day better.

1. ‘Get puppies they said, it will be fun, they said’

2. ‘Cat After Surgery’

3. ‘This made my day!’

4. ‘When you leave your kid alone for one minute…’

5. ‘So I Sits, Then’

6. ‘Without owner…’

7. ‘Hedgehog getting x-rayed’

8. ‘Well done, little guy! Well done!’

9. ‘Motherhood’



10. ‘Play it cool, nobody will notice’



11. ‘Seeing double’

