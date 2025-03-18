Elon Musk claimed people hate him because he threatens the ‘woke mind parasite’, and the internet set him straight – 21 top comebacks

US elon musk

On Monday, either an Elon Musk sycophant or one of his own alt accounts posted a theory about the tech billionaire’s unpopularity.

There were very strong echoes of those backbench PMQs that say things like “Does the Prime Minister agree that he has the most lustrous hair and is the saviour of the UK?” You know the type.

In response, Musk posted a question and what he’d like people to believe is the answer.

Check this out.

The internet responded with a resounding “nope”, as well as a few actual reasons for disliking Musk that don’t stem from his own delusions of heroism.

1.

For someone with such a desperate need to be liked, you've made some very poor choices. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 17, 2025

2.

Because you consider compassion woke? — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 17, 2025

3.

It’s estimated that Elon’s cuts to USAID, between lack of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and Ebola prevention and treatment, vaccinations, and food assistance, could cause over 4 million deaths within 1 year. This is nothing short of Elon Musk committing mass murder. pic.twitter.com/HO14kt3pcC — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 17, 2025

4.

If you call a man who rescued 12 kids stuck in a cave ‘the pedo guy’, accuse a British MP of supporting ‘genocide’ & call a Senator who is a combat vet & Space Shuttle Commander a ‘traitor’ for visiting Ukraine, don’t be surprised by people hating you. https://t.co/B3oIPUvDSF — Tim L-G (@IntercityFC) March 17, 2025

5.

Just recently @elonmusk? Besides the aid cuts that will kill millions around the world and the fake "fraud" maybe it was retweeting the Nazi who said Hitler/Mao/Stalin didn't kill millions their public sector workers did after you boasted YOU were public sector tech support ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wRbxJ3jEzc — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 17, 2025

6.

Elon is writing things like: „Canada is not real country“, insulting people online, promoting right wing parties, interfering in the elections, spreading lies and propaganda everyday, also Elon: „why people don’t like my products anymore?“ pic.twitter.com/e6DcevWRK8 — Iryna Kreichmann ‍ (@iryna_eth) March 17, 2025

7.

Well first of all, your products are far from “great”. Your Teslas are plastic junk that have the lowest resale value of any mass produced car brand. They have constant recalls and are incredibly expensive to fix. Your SpaceX rockets blow up, pollute our oceans, and cost tax… — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) March 17, 2025

8.

People are already dead because of the unlawful and inept way Musk gutted USAID. Hundreds of thousands more will follow. If Congress lawfully votes to defund USAID, the consequences are on them. Until then, there’s a direct link between Elon’s choices and the growing body count. https://t.co/IAmb46Yxvb — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 17, 2025

9.

It's because you're an oligarch who tries to buy political influence and interfere in elections in countries you know nothing about. People boycott your products because you represent everything that's wrong with politics. Some refer to this as 'FAFO'. — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) March 17, 2025

10.

No, it’s because you show nazi sympathies, support far right, anti-democratic movements, interfere in elections in US and Europe, are pro Putin and white supremicist. Clearer now? https://t.co/r1D9HsuyMN — Barry C Smith (@smithbarryc) March 17, 2025

11.