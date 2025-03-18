US elon musk

Elon Musk claimed people hate him because he threatens the ‘woke mind parasite’, and the internet set him straight – 21 top comebacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2025

On Monday, either an Elon Musk sycophant or one of his own alt accounts posted a theory about the tech billionaire’s unpopularity.

The left cannot name one thing they hate Elon Musk for. They cannot name one thing the has taken away from them. Or one thing he has done to earn their insane ire. History will study this deranged cult like behavior.

There were very strong echoes of those backbench PMQs that say things like “Does the Prime Minister agree that he has the most lustrous hair and is the saviour of the UK?” You know the type.

In response, Musk posted a question and what he’d like people to believe is the answer.

Check this out.

My companies make great products that people love and I’ve never physically hurt anyone. So why the hate and violence against me? Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls.

The internet responded with a resounding “nope”, as well as a few actual reasons for disliking Musk that don’t stem from his own delusions of heroism.

