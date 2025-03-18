‘Which brand do you boycott for a petty reason?’ – 16 Redditors taking their business elsewhere

Life boycott r/AskReddit

When most of us think about brand boycotts, we usually imagine some kind of righteous, political stance against unethical values. However, refusing to give a company your custom isn’t always the noble act it seems.

When redditor BaronDeSpireal asked the internet

Which brand do you boycott for a petty reason?

The responses were a testament to the human capacity for stubbornness.

1.

There is a Potato Chip company here in New Zealand called Bluebird. There was a superior chip company called Krispa that did the best Salt & Vinegar as well as Chicken flavoured chips. Krispa were god tier. Like, Bluebird couldn’t even compete. Kripsa was in every kids lunch box, at every BBQ etc. Bluebird was the crude, yet overpriced, alternative that people would get if Krispa wasn’t available (I’m sure there are Bluebird fanbois who disagree with me, but their opinions are wrong). In 2005, Bluebird made the bold move of buying out Krispa from their parent company. And what did they do? THEY JUST SHUT THEM DOWN. No replacements, no rebranding under the Bluebird wing, they just bought the competition and closed them down. For 20 years, I have never bought a Bluebird product just in spite. Fuck you, Bluebird.

PickyPuckle

2.

My neighbor boycotts the only grocery store in town bc one time another customer called her a bad name and the 16 year old cashier didn’t do anything about it lol

bulletm

3.

Chipotle because I had a dream my husband took me there and asked for a divorce

OnionsInTheStew

4.

There is a muesli brand here in Germany called “Seitenbacher”. I refuse to buy their products – despite them being amazing quality – because during my first real job I had to listen to the radio in the office, and their incredibly annoying commercials would be running every 5 minutes. It was just the owner of the company repeating the name over and over. Just seeing that name irritates me to this day.

eipotttatsch

5.

Not mine but a boycott via association. Denny’s once gave my wife only 1 sausage link. Haven’t eaten in any Denny’s in 15 plus years…

TheHitmanMaul

6.

I once ordered a Jimmy John’s sub with no mayo. It came back covered in mayo.

notprocrastinatingok

7.

Any company that uses a handwritten font in their mailing advertisements. Fuck that.

sleepingdeep

8.