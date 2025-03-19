Life Andrew tate donald trump

Andrew Tate said he’ll ‘save civilisation’ with Conor McGregor and Donald Trump and these are surely the only responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2025

There’s been no shortage of eye-opening moments since Donald Trump returned to the White House and this was definitely one of them, when MMA fighter Conor McGregor paid him a visit.

McGregor, who was last year found liable for sexual assault after a civil trial, suggested Ireland was on the ‘cusp of losing its Irishness’ in comments later denounced by taoiseach Micheál Martin.

And it was presumably with this in mind that it prompted self-styled misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate to get so over-excited he tweeted this.

And we’re glad he did (in a way) – because there was no shortage of people to very gently – and occasionally savagely – back in his stupid box.

