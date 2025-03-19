Andrew Tate said he’ll ‘save civilisation’ with Conor McGregor and Donald Trump and these are surely the only responses you need
There’s been no shortage of eye-opening moments since Donald Trump returned to the White House and this was definitely one of them, when MMA fighter Conor McGregor paid him a visit.
McGregor, who was last year found liable for sexual assault after a civil trial, suggested Ireland was on the ‘cusp of losing its Irishness’ in comments later denounced by taoiseach Micheál Martin.
“Your work ethic is inspiring” @TheNotoriousMMA to President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/0uMJUj2Tbw
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) March 17, 2025
And it was presumably with this in mind that it prompted self-styled misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate to get so over-excited he tweeted this.
Connor runs Ireland
I will run the UK with @votebruv
Trump runs USA
Save civilization.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 17, 2025
And we’re glad he did (in a way) – because there was no shortage of people to very gently – and occasionally savagely – back in his stupid box.
1.
Imagine thinking civilization is saved by a UFC fighter, a grifter, and a reality TV host.
That’s not a leadership team, that’s a pub quiz lineup, mate.
— Dee (@DeeWaynee94) March 17, 2025
2.
And the three of them have us running to the bathroom to boke. https://t.co/Y60EGdkLYl
— Sara O’Neill Artist (@SaraONeillArt) March 18, 2025
3.
You’re a coward who’ll never step foot in the United Kingdom again
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 17, 2025
4.
Wrong again – Putin runs the USA.
— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) March 18, 2025
5.
Translation: “Please Conor, even though I know so little about MMA I can’t even spell your name right, please notice me and be my friend. I’m clout chasing because so far only d list celebrities and influencers notice me. I also want people to think I can actually fight.”
— Boycott The Woke (@BoycottTheWoke) March 17, 2025
6.
trump is fucking up the US imbecile
— Sandy Coleman (@Veronica1966_X) March 17, 2025