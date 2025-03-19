Andrew Tate said he’ll ‘save civilisation’ with Conor McGregor and Donald Trump and these are surely the only responses you need

Life Andrew tate donald trump

There’s been no shortage of eye-opening moments since Donald Trump returned to the White House and this was definitely one of them, when MMA fighter Conor McGregor paid him a visit.

McGregor, who was last year found liable for sexual assault after a civil trial, suggested Ireland was on the ‘cusp of losing its Irishness’ in comments later denounced by taoiseach Micheál Martin.

And it was presumably with this in mind that it prompted self-styled misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate to get so over-excited he tweeted this.

Connor runs Ireland I will run the UK with @votebruv Trump runs USA Save civilization. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 17, 2025

And we’re glad he did (in a way) – because there was no shortage of people to very gently – and occasionally savagely – back in his stupid box.

1.

Imagine thinking civilization is saved by a UFC fighter, a grifter, and a reality TV host. That’s not a leadership team, that’s a pub quiz lineup, mate. — Dee (@DeeWaynee94) March 17, 2025

2.

And the three of them have us running to the bathroom to boke. https://t.co/Y60EGdkLYl — Sara O’Neill Artist (@SaraONeillArt) March 18, 2025

3.

You’re a coward who’ll never step foot in the United Kingdom again — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 17, 2025

4.

Wrong again – Putin runs the USA. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) March 18, 2025

5.

Translation: “Please Conor, even though I know so little about MMA I can’t even spell your name right, please notice me and be my friend. I’m clout chasing because so far only d list celebrities and influencers notice me. I also want people to think I can actually fight.” — Boycott The Woke (@BoycottTheWoke) March 17, 2025

