Social Media bigots

A bigot tried to body shame Disney’s next Snow White for having visible back hair, and the takedowns were just magical

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 19th, 2025

For someone with a Latinx name, Trump fan David Santa Carla has an awful lot of racist and sexist nonsense to say about Latina women. We won’t trouble you with that, but one of his incel-adjacent comments went viral – largely because of how much the internet dragged him for it.

Here’s what he posted.

@TheOnlyDSC This is why Disney is about to lose $300MM…

In case you don’t recognise the actress on the wrong end of that petty critique, it’s Rachel Zegler, the star of the West Side Story remake, whose casting as Snow White in the upcoming Disney live action film has upset a lot of racists.

It’s not the first time Rachel has been targeted by trolls for not being Barbie smooth, either, and her attitude is healthy and a lot more mature than the man-babies calling her out.

The latest attack on her backfired spectacularly on the idiot who posted it, with some delicious takedowns – like these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Someone even proposed a Community Note.

Bro has never seen a woman

But this was probably the killer blow.

READ MORE

This guy’s sexist rant about tough ‘man’s work’ was made so much better by his actual job

Image Karatara on Pexels