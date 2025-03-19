A bigot tried to body shame Disney’s next Snow White for having visible back hair, and the takedowns were just magical

Social Media bigots

For someone with a Latinx name, Trump fan David Santa Carla has an awful lot of racist and sexist nonsense to say about Latina women. We won’t trouble you with that, but one of his incel-adjacent comments went viral – largely because of how much the internet dragged him for it.

Here’s what he posted.

In case you don’t recognise the actress on the wrong end of that petty critique, it’s Rachel Zegler, the star of the West Side Story remake, whose casting as Snow White in the upcoming Disney live action film has upset a lot of racists.

It’s not the first time Rachel has been targeted by trolls for not being Barbie smooth, either, and her attitude is healthy and a lot more mature than the man-babies calling her out.

no i think hair is natural and cool!!!!!!!! ❤️ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) September 10, 2023

The latest attack on her backfired spectacularly on the idiot who posted it, with some delicious takedowns – like these.

1.

Ok…so what are they mad at now? https://t.co/AhClDyivGe — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 19, 2025

2.

Men discovers mammal has body hair… more at 6:30 pm — Shania (@shanianottwain2) March 18, 2025

3.

everyday men prove to me that they hate women for just existing https://t.co/0yo8qZBqJc — ANA (@_amrg19) March 19, 2025

4.

Because she has…. hair? You realize God made humans with hair, right? That includes woman. And if you happen to have very dark hair, the hair on your body is usually dark too. It's also there for a reason. Good lord this post is embarrassing. — Banlaoch (@cybil2pointo) March 19, 2025

5.

Every female has hair on their back. Some more than others. Please grow the fuck up. https://t.co/W0lSYlRRGy — JoJo (@TheeArtofJoJo) March 19, 2025

6.

What's it like being your age and never having seen an actual woman naked before? — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) March 19, 2025

7.

it’s the audacity to nitpick women’s flaws while being ugly and having the worst hygiene for me… https://t.co/dRh2KSie8R — ʚїɞ (@seriohol1c) March 19, 2025

8.

Disney is gonna lose $300m because incels on Twitter discovered women have body hair https://t.co/0zNdisfe4A — Rich (@Belegdhor) March 18, 2025

9.

men will shame women’s body hair and then have more hair on their ass than on their head https://t.co/Ek9CNHqpvM — Mj (@_staypeachy) March 19, 2025

10.

It’s so funny when men have never met a single woman in their life. — Bɾҽɳԃσɳ Qυҽυҽ (@brendonqueue) March 19, 2025

11.

I can’t believe the comments coming in on this issue. Go back to your sex dolls, morons. Leave real women alone. https://t.co/uIrp6M4uXW — Neil Norman (@NJStreitberger) March 19, 2025

12.

Omg no woman also have hair on their body, and the fact it had to be so zoomed to even be able to see it just prove how psycho you are about women existing and being successful https://t.co/IY3VpSWLbu — Chloé (@tsgetwellsoon) March 19, 2025

13.

this is actually fucking disgusting. rachel’s body has nothing to do with the movie and you have no right to criticize her. https://t.co/0x8ThoZuB4 — puffy (@lucygrayzegler) March 19, 2025

14.

I get why these guys never use their face for pfp’s. I’d be embarrassed to tweet like an incel all day for engagement too. https://t.co/Yt0m4jl76w — Malcolm Flex (@gvgrundis) March 19, 2025

15.

OMG. WOMEN HAVE BODY HAIR?! WOMEN HAVE TESTOSTERONE IN THEIR BODIES THAT CONTRIBUTES TO HAIR GROWTH?! OH MY GOD, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES. THIS ISN’T POSSIBLE. do you know how ridiculous you look? go outside and touch grass. this isn’t a gotcha. it’s just fucking weird. https://t.co/dPg3UyX4N2 — sara marie (benophie’s version) (@sophiesbenophie) March 18, 2025

16.

"ThIs Is WhY dISnEy Is AbOuT tO lOsE $300mM…" pic.twitter.com/JZlysY938x — Alanes aka DJ D.F.K (@dfkalanes6) March 19, 2025

17.

Imagine surviving sperm competition just to grow up and cry about a woman’s back hair. Evolution really fumbled with you. https://t.co/jg0l1V8IEc — Excalibruh ਐਕਸਕੈਲੀਬਰੂ (@Oathbreaker69) March 19, 2025

Someone even proposed a Community Note.

But this was probably the killer blow.

The only woman on this planet who loves you is your mom, and even that's a stretch https://t.co/RQzWjM3emp — the real kicker (@senordewman) March 19, 2025

