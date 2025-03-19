Donald Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin was the chocolate teapot of international diplomacy – 17 early verdicts

US donald trump vladimir putin

Eight weeks and one day into his second term, Donald Trump found himself eight weeks over schedule for stopping the Russia-Ukraine war, having boasted throughtout his election campaign that he would stop it in one day if he became president.

Well … he’s now eight weeks and one day over schedule.

He did, however, have a lengthy telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin to discuss a thirty-day ceasefire – to which Ukraine has already agreed. He took to Truth Social to say how well the call had gone.

A Kremlin representative also signalled that the conversation was successful, which we suppose it was – from a Russian point of view.

Putin envoy on US/Russia phone call: “The world has become a much safer place today.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 18, 2025

As Trump stated, Putin agreed that Russia would cease targeting energy infrastructure, and that ceasefire negotiations would resume on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

The Kremlin says that following the phone call between Trump and Putin, the Russian dictator agreed to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days. In other words, Putin refused the U.S.-backed 30-day total ceasefire that Ukraine had already agreed to—because, of… pic.twitter.com/YsFg6dQyGC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 18, 2025

Apparently, the two men had a cosy chat about ice-hockey, with suggestions for matches between the two countries to take place in Russia and the US, in the hope of normalising relations between the nations.

Basically the deal that Putin proposed in his phone call with Trump is a capitulation of Ukraine in exchange for a U.S.-Russia hockey match. Peace through strength! — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 18, 2025

It was very telling that Putin kept his American counterpart waiting, laughing about it in front of an audience.

Putin is making Trump wait again. They two leaders were supposed to have met already, but Putin is still at some conference. When Putin is reminded of the meeting, everyone starts laughing – they're literally making fun of Trump and his convoy. pic.twitter.com/PWeSxTixKp — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) March 18, 2025

An hour after the supposed ceasefire on energy and infrastructure, guess what happened.

Putin backed Trump’s 30-day pause on energy strikes—then broke his word in less than an hour. Russia hit Sloviansk’s energy infrastructure, leaving half the city without power. Shocking? Absolutely not. — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 18, 2025

If only Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned Trump and JD Vance about Putin never sticking to his word.

As Trump’s army of gullible Magas prepared their Nobel Peace Prize parties, the more rational internet users had a harsher verdict.

1.

It's too bad the U.S. didn't have a representative on that Trump-Putin call — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 18, 2025

2.

After the highly anticipated phone call between Putin and Trump, the WH releases a big bowl of word salad, which means ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/hhxzSjNGG2 — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) March 18, 2025

3.

So if we give Putin everything he wants he will agree to a ceasefire. Art of the Deal. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 18, 2025

4.

And from the readout the first 20 minutes of the phone call were spent with Putin repeatedly asking "Can you hear me now?" with Lavrov and Ushakov giggling in the background. pic.twitter.com/xfvdyjUkVm — Greta (@GretaGrace20) March 18, 2025

5.

You know who wouldn’t have kissed Putin‘s ass for hours on the phone? Literally any other president in the history of this country. — Warren (@swd2) March 18, 2025

6.

The transcript of the phone call between President Trump and President Putin has just been released. Trump: You hang up first

Putin: No, you hang up

Trump: No really, you hang up

Putin. Donny hang up you little rascal

Trump: Love you hunny bunny Pootin Rootin — Wayne Smith @waynesmith1971.bsky.social (@WayneSmithUK71) March 18, 2025

7.

The main thing in phone call between Trump and Putin that raises alarm bells is the idea that arranging to play a hockey game is, in any way, in the same conversation as trying to stop a war. Utter madness, delusion and telling. Both playing games, literally, while people die. — Cllr. Brian McGinley FHEA (@BrianMc23314790) March 18, 2025

8.

2 hours and 28 mins of the phone with Putin. Here's what Trump was like the last time Putin had his imbecile for hours. pic.twitter.com/8UGW2aXtb7 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) March 18, 2025

