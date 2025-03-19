US donald trump vladimir putin

Donald Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin was the chocolate teapot of international diplomacy – 17 early verdicts

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 19th, 2025

Eight weeks and one day into his second term, Donald Trump found himself eight weeks over schedule for stopping the Russia-Ukraine war, having boasted throughtout his election campaign that he would stop it in one day if he became president.

Well … he’s now eight weeks and one day over schedule.

He did, however, have a lengthy telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin to discuss a thirty-day ceasefire – to which Ukraine has already agreed. He took to Truth Social to say how well the call had gone.

My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine. This War would have never started if I were President! Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end. That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!

A Kremlin representative also signalled that the conversation was successful, which we suppose it was – from a Russian point of view.

As Trump stated, Putin agreed that Russia would cease targeting energy infrastructure, and that ceasefire negotiations would resume on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

Apparently, the two men had a cosy chat about ice-hockey, with suggestions for matches between the two countries to take place in Russia and the US, in the hope of normalising relations between the nations.

It was very telling that Putin kept his American counterpart waiting, laughing about it in front of an audience.

An hour after the supposed ceasefire on energy and infrastructure, guess what happened.

If only Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned Trump and JD Vance about Putin never sticking to his word.

via GIPHY

As Trump’s army of gullible Magas prepared their Nobel Peace Prize parties, the more rational internet users had a harsher verdict.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2