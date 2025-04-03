‘Canada Hates Trump’ is surely the most entertaining and downright furious thing on Twitter right now – 17 hard-headed (NSFW!) tweets

Twitter canada donald trump

Donald Trump never tires of sharing his fondess for freedom of speech, so presumably he’ll be a big fan of the especially straight talking Twitter account called Canada Hates Trump, or @AntiTrumpCanada.

It used to be called @Trump_Detester but with the American president devoting every waking hour (when he’s not implementing tariffs) to drooling over Canada, the impromptu rebrand should come as no surprise.

I never thought I’d see this in my lifetime: Canada’s once close relationship with the United States is over. Prime Minister Mark Carney is the right leader to navigate us through this crisis, caused by a raving fucking lunatic. pic.twitter.com/bnh0M6iOuA — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) March 27, 2025

And it’s a source of real pleasure because it’s just so gloriously NSFW.

And these are surely the 17 times it said it best.

1.

Since it’s Liberation Day for the dumbfucks, how about some celebratory song & dance performed by the biggest dumbfuck of them all… pic.twitter.com/FKBeeMBadS — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 2, 2025

2.

Hey, Happy America Liberation Day to all Trump supporting fuckwits who celebrate the destruction of their economy. Take a victory lap you bunch of fucking losers. pic.twitter.com/c5mlwYz0pk — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 2, 2025

3.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Apartheid South African Nazi who spent tens of millions of dollars on the Wisconsin Supreme Court MAGA candidate loses. Suck on that, you fucking cheesehead. pic.twitter.com/skNO47Eudu — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 2, 2025

4.

I composed this heartfelt melody for Karoline Leavitt. Here’s the intro – hope she enjoys it! pic.twitter.com/ORGAV8zLa4 — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 1, 2025

5.

Listen up Fuckface:

Stick your “third term” bullshit up your filthy mudhole. The only thing “many people” are saying” is when is cholesterol finally gonna do its job. Fucking moron.

pic.twitter.com/NPOFSX6k0V — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) March 31, 2025

6.

I’m in total disbelief that a privileged fucking Nazi from South Africa is parading around the U.S. like he owns the place – tearing shit down with his army of bootlicking tech nerds – and no one’s stopping him. How the fuck is this even happening? pic.twitter.com/FNPtQ2DQVK — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) March 31, 2025

7.

Hey Elon, you wanna make America strong? Fuck all the way off to Mars and take Trump with you. pic.twitter.com/AcB5h5RMFw — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) March 30, 2025

8.