The shatteringly unexpected plot twist in this 15-second cookery video is breaking people’s brains

A seemingly innocent, 15-second video has been baffling the Internet.

Would-be cooking streamer and self-styled digital creator Asta Bush posted a clip to her Twitter followers a day or two back.

And despite – or perhaps because of – its brevity, it has knocked Twitter into a right old tizzy.

In the clip, Asta stands in a clean but lived-in kitchen with an assortment of baking paraphernalia before her: eggs, sugar, cocoa powder, milk.

She breaks the second of two eggs into a glass mixing bowl. And then this happens.

“So how’s the cooking stream going?”

IDK you tell me???? pic.twitter.com/dUgXDJLLXq — Liquid Ambush (@AmbushAB) March 30, 2025

So, explanations…

i need a science nerd to explain this to me like i’m five — Pokket (@Pokket) March 31, 2025

Me too, kid.

The bowl was hot, right? And something to do with the coldness of the eggs and the heat of the bowl caused the glass to shatter?

That’s what this feller thinks.

Bowl was placed directly under that cabinet light for a while, then had cold eggs put in it straight out of the fridge. Temperature contrast like that creates expansion + contraction in different parts of the bowl, causes structural stress, it explodes. — Ryan Rockwell (@lamborghinibank) March 30, 2025

Brad put it similarly.

This kind of glass chemistry likely encapsulated specific impurities and micro-cracks from the factory that slowly grew over time. The egg you cracked on it likely made it reach a critical point, and your metal bracelet that tapped the side triggered the final blow. — Brad McGash (@bradmcgash) April 1, 2025

But Asta herself is not convinced.

Nor are many of those engaging with the post, it seems.

This is peak engagement bait nonsense. The cabinet light is actually the least likely reason why this happened. There are few scenarios where something like this can happen and without more information, there’s really no way to make an informed opinion based on the clip… — ⫷✹⫸ (@commslog) April 1, 2025

Nor were there diamonds on the bracelet, which presumably could lead to… glass bowl explosions…?

Bowl was not hot and no diamonds on the bracelet, next. — Liquid Ambush (@AmbushAB) March 31, 2025

The efforts of others have been less sincere.

even the glass is mad at the eggs prices >:( — TL Mayumi (@jumayumin1) March 30, 2025

Eggs are a real talking point in the States rn.

Bowl was so shocked by the eight dollar eggs it spat itself out — Paladin (@PaladinAmber) March 30, 2025

Anyway.

Apparently this isn’t the first time a glass bowl from Target has inexplicably exploded.

Btw don’t buy these bowls, they’re from @Target and this isn’t the first time this has happened ‍ — Liquid Ambush (@AmbushAB) March 31, 2025

Which, presuming she means it isn’t the first this has happened to her, begs the question – why buy them a second time?

We’re not the only ones to spot the irony. But this user had an even funnier idea…

At least- This could be the 43rd bowl — Bottles wants Rayman 4 after Sparks of Hope✊ (@BottlesTheMole) April 1, 2025

It wasn’t long before Target themselves entered the chat.

Nor did it take them long to remunerate Asta for the inconvenience. But only to the tune of $30, apparently.

This user, meanwhile, had an irreverent (or possibly just honest?) query for the company.

@target You could tell us all why these bowls are disintegrating? — Lemon Pepper Predecessor (@BarracudaTek) April 1, 2025

Back to the bowl itself.

One or two final replies, including this one, which calls attention to the hyper-fast reaction speeds of CATS.

The cat knew it was coming, the ear twitched a few milliseconds before the bowl exploded. Still, this is wild. — Valkia (@officialvalkia) March 31, 2025

And this one, which is quite refreshing.

For those of you who don’t know why the bowl exploded, I also do not know. Have a nice day — Timmyyyyyyyyyy (@TimLui8) March 31, 2025

This, because you never know.

Or… (hear me out) the cat exploded the bowl… with MIND BULLETS!!! — DarthRandal1138 (@steve_stclair) April 1, 2025

And this, because The Simpsons are always relevant.

Same vibes pic.twitter.com/MtTuxHfHTF — Ramez @ Monster Hunter Wilds #MHWilds (@Ramez05) March 31, 2025

Last word to this person.

I’ve heard eggs were expensive in the US, not explosive… — Seba (@lordsp) March 31, 2025

Boom!

