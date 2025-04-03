Twitter cooking twitter

The shatteringly unexpected plot twist in this 15-second cookery video is breaking people’s brains

Bruno Cooke. Updated April 3rd, 2025

A seemingly innocent, 15-second video has been baffling the Internet.

Would-be cooking streamer and self-styled digital creator Asta Bush posted a clip to her Twitter followers a day or two back.

And despite – or perhaps because of – its brevity, it has knocked Twitter into a right old tizzy.

In the clip, Asta stands in a clean but lived-in kitchen with an assortment of baking paraphernalia before her: eggs, sugar, cocoa powder, milk.

She breaks the second of two eggs into a glass mixing bowl. And then this happens.

So, explanations…

Me too, kid.

The bowl was hot, right? And something to do with the coldness of the eggs and the heat of the bowl caused the glass to shatter?

That’s what this feller thinks.

Brad put it similarly.

But Asta herself is not convinced.

Nor are many of those engaging with the post, it seems.

Nor were there diamonds on the bracelet, which presumably could lead to… glass bowl explosions…?

The efforts of others have been less sincere.

Eggs are a real talking point in the States rn.

Anyway.

Apparently this isn’t the first time a glass bowl from Target has inexplicably exploded.

Which, presuming she means it isn’t the first this has happened to her, begs the question – why buy them a second time?

We’re not the only ones to spot the irony. But this user had an even funnier idea…

It wasn’t long before Target themselves entered the chat.

Nor did it take them long to remunerate Asta for the inconvenience. But only to the tune of $30, apparently.

This user, meanwhile, had an irreverent (or possibly just honest?) query for the company.

Back to the bowl itself.

One or two final replies, including this one, which calls attention to the hyper-fast reaction speeds of CATS.

And this one, which is quite refreshing.

This, because you never know.

And this, because The Simpsons are always relevant.

Last word to this person.

Boom!

Source: Twitter