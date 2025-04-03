‘What’s the pettiest reason you stopped sleeping with someone?’ – 17 trivial reasons people have called things off

Life Ask Reddit relatlonships sex

Sometimes it’s the littlest things that can attract you to a person, but on the flip side, seemingly petty details can also turn you off.

In a dating landscape dominated by people sharing their icks, it’s perhaps no surprise that tiny missteps can lead to ghosting.

To find out the most trivial reasons people have called time on their slam pieces, XposeLLC posed this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the pettiest reason you stopped sleeping with someone?’

Here are the top answers, predominantly left by guys. Make of that what you will…

1.

‘I didn’t like the smell of her hairspray. In fairness this was in the late 80’s when hairspray ruled the world.’

-yakfsh1

2.

‘She kept leaving half drunk cups of coffee around my house.’

-Euphoric_Surprise776

3.

‘gave the worst bridesmaid speech in the world, never looked at her the same way again’

-sexualpeelin

4.

‘She didn’t know Hawaii was a state.’

-ScreamingNinja

5.

‘When we hooked up, his “moves” were comparable to a Chihuahua. Just, short quick rapid movements while holding on for dear life.’

-tacoslave420

6.

‘She made loud noises whenever we ate together’

-GM-MMG

7.

‘She sat on a pair of sunglasses I’d had for like 5 years, then laughed about it.

It’s been nearly 20 years and I’m still mad about it.’

-GoliathBoneSnake

8.

‘She said she didn’t want a drink when ordering at Subway then drank most of mine and asked if she could refill it for herself to go.’

-Tmunk16

9.

‘I had a huge crush on him for years. He was gorgeous and pretty shy. Tall and thin with beautiful long hair. He even did some modeling.

‘Well, I finally got to sleep with him, but when he came, he said, “Oh gosh,” in a voice that sounded just like Mickey mouse. I could tell it was involuntary, and it just killed that crush I had on him. The sex was pretty bad too, but I was trying to convince myself I could work around that and teach him. But the “oh gosh” was the final nail.’

-littletrashpanda77