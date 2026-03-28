Donald Trump said he likes to hang around with losers because it makes him feel better, and suddenly the last miserable decade makes sense

Politics donald trump MAGA

It can be hard to get a straight answer out of Donald Trump. Or for him to show any signs of self-awareness.

So, we must be grateful for this moment of brutal clarity Trump provided when speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami.

Trump: I hang out with losers because it makes be feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success. pic.twitter.com/OYNXspphxo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2026

When asked “what leadership trait the world is missing right now?”, he replied:

“Well, it’s winning…The one thing about sports is you break it down into, you know, a two-hour period. You don’t have to wait a lifetime to find out, ‘Is somebody a winner or a loser?’ You got a lot of losers, mostly losers, fortunately. It’s a good thing to have a lot of losers. I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.”

There you have it, folks. Which makes you wonder who Trump might be referring to. Or what the people that Trump chooses to keep around him must make of this admission.

Luckily, people online were happy to speculate.

1.

TRUMP: “I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better.” pic.twitter.com/1j17GWlwcX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 27, 2026

2.

3.

BREAKING: Trump admits to wanting to be surrounded by LOSERS. It all now makes sense. Vance, Hegseth, Patel, Noem etc. pic.twitter.com/hhy3BbZ9Oj — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 28, 2026

4.

“I like to hang out with losers” The losers: pic.twitter.com/nOSSkzAnuO — Greg (@erjmanlasvegas) March 27, 2026

5.

The only moment of self-awareness in Trump’s life https://t.co/MTtS807kIT — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 27, 2026

6.

I kind of love that he's not even pretending to have anything but contempt for his biggest bootlickers. They love him, he hates them, they love him even more. https://t.co/LBbZWjAD8z — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) March 28, 2026

7.

In my LIFETIME, I have NEVER heard ANYONE admit anything even CLOSE to this out loud.

Oh.

my.

God. https://t.co/Q7swUtv8k9 — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) March 28, 2026

8.

Everyone sitting at Mar-a-Lago realizing he’s talking about them. https://t.co/MeGtDdEwTD — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) March 28, 2026

9.

Tens of millions of Americans voted for this guy to lead them, twice. https://t.co/AJyfaNhIjN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 28, 2026

10.

In his own words https://t.co/Cxa4hA9d1j — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 27, 2026

11.

well that explains his cabinet https://t.co/02GfWjCtrV — Natalie Wynn (@ContraPoints) March 28, 2026

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14.

Well that explains why the winners get fired so quickly. . . 😉 https://t.co/suwS7mRY89 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 28, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn