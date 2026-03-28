Politics donald trump MAGA

Donald Trump said he likes to hang around with losers because it makes him feel better, and suddenly the last miserable decade makes sense

Michael White. Updated March 28th, 2026

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It can be hard to get a straight answer out of Donald Trump. Or for him to show any signs of self-awareness.

So, we must be grateful for this moment of brutal clarity Trump provided when speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami.

When asked “what leadership trait the world is missing right now?”, he replied:

“Well, it’s winning…The one thing about sports is you break it down into, you know, a two-hour period. You don’t have to wait a lifetime to find out, ‘Is somebody a winner or a loser?’ You got a lot of losers, mostly losers, fortunately. It’s a good thing to have a lot of losers. I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.”

There you have it, folks. Which makes you wonder who Trump might be referring to. Or what the people that Trump chooses to keep around him must make of this admission.

Luckily, people online were happy to speculate.

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Source: Twitter/X/Acyn