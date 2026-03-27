‘What is a completely harmless secret you are keeping from your partner simply because you lied about it early on?’ – 23 skeletons stuck well and truly in the cupboard

Life r/AskReddit

They say that honesty is the best policy, and that confession is good for the soul, but perhaps the mysterious ‘they’ might also admit that there could be a statute of limitations on owning up.

On a related note, r/AskReddit user Former-Practice-3420 had this question –

“What is a completely harmless secret you are keeping from your partner simply because you lied about it early on and now it’s way too late to explain the truth?”

We don’t know whether they had a harmless secret of their own in mind, but plenty of people chipped in with their long-standing cupboard skeletons. These jumped out at us.

1.

I actually do have a side of the bed, and it’s his but I for some reason wanted to act all chill when we first started dating and when he asked me if I had a side of the bed I said no (like a fucking psycho, like who doesn’t have a side of the bed) so now I’m stuck in a hell of my own making where I sleep on the wrong side of the bed.

Longjumping-word8336

2.



I told my wife I don’t like olives on the very first date because I panicked when she asked and couldn’t think of anything else to say. I actually love olives. It’s been 8 years.

fan_ling

3.

I was scared he’d be disgusted if he ever found out about my secret mustache, so I hid all my hair removal stuff where he couldn’t find it. We’ve been married 20 years now and I just never got around to telling him. It would be weird to mention it now.

zaftigtootsies

4.

I don’t actually like Van Morrison. It’s been 25 years.

arryripper

5.

Our song got overplayed on the radio and I lowkey hate it now.

tranquilrage73

6.



I hate yellow flower bouquets (unless they’re like sunflowers or tulips) because I associate them with funerals etc. But he likes getting me yellow bouquets because it’s a happy colour. I love that he buys me flowers, and I don’t want to hurt his feelings, especially when he got me a big bouquet from the florist on my birthday. But it was mostly yellow. I love pinks, peaches, purples… Don’t tell him, ok?

capnseabass

7.

How my name is pronounced. We speak different languages, he tried his best on our first date and I didnt want to make him feel bad, so I just said he got it right at some point. My friends refer to me with a nickname, so he hasn’t been able to hear it from them.

low-attitude8331

8.

Early in our relationship, we got around to talking about family pets, and I told him all about my dog… completely forgetting in the moment that my dog had died a few years earlier. I didn’t want him to think I was a fucking weirdo being like “lol oops my dog is dead I forgot,” so a month or so later, I told him I just got news my dog died. 20 years later, I still get nervous every time someone brings up that dog around my husband, worried they’ll talk about when he died.

Voiceelectronic840

9.