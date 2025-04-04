‘What’s something employers would never want employees to know because they would lose millions?’ – 17 secret corporate liabilities

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The world of work can sometimes feel like it’s stacked against employees, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

While bosses hold a position of authority, it seems that their position isn’t as secure as it appears. That’s if the answers to a recent workplace question posed by No-Nerve6154 over on Reddit are anything to go by, as they ask:

‘What’s something employers would never want employees to know because they would lose millions?’

Here are the top answers that would give HR a heart attack…

1.

‘Maybe not millions, but any time your employer requires you to do something, you should be clocked in. Meetings, trainings, arriving early to “start your shift on time,” should all be considered time on the clock and you should be compensated for it. I’ve heard many managers/bosses in the past tell teams not to clock in for brief meetings etc, which is wage theft.’

-wizarddewd

2.

‘You’re allowed to talk to your coworkers about pay. The amount of people I’ve run into who thinking discussing wages is honestly a crime absolutely blows my mind. Discuss what you make and if you’re not making as much as someone else, question it.’

-BrewertonFats

3.

‘That just because it’s written company policy, doesn’t make it law or legal. Anything can be argued in a court and policy that blatantly breaks the law or infringes on your rights, won’t hold up.’

-No-Group-4504

4.

‘How much the top execs are making. I thought I was making an ok salary and then my company went public. In IPO filings it turned out the CEO was pulling in 40 M a year. Really made me think about all those year end 3% raise conversations.’

-Arete108

5.

‘The secret most companies would die to keep hidden: they have NO IDEA what their employees actually do all day.’

-PixelPulse88

6.

‘That they actually can afford to give you a higher salary but choose not to.’

-Cheetodude625

7.

‘Most jobs don’t actually need 40 hrs a week to get done. If you cut out pointless meetings and unnecessary tasks people could finish their work in way less time. If everyone realized that companies would probably have to pay for actual work done not just hours spent.’

-TaskJemain-Ak

8.

‘If everyone quit at the same time, they would not recover for weeks if not months.’

-The84thWolf

9.