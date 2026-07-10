The Met is investigating £500k in payments to Reform by the mother of their convicted fraudster donor, and the internet grabbed the popcorn – 17 savage reactions

Politics nigel farage Reform UK the times

Last weekend, the Times revealed that the £5 million crypto bung wasn’t an isolated incident of donations not reported by Nigel Farage and Reform UK. Yes, we were shocked, too, because they seem like such an above-board and thoroughly transparent bunch of politicians.

EXCLUSIVE Nigel Farage failed to declare that a criminal and crypto gambler paid for his staff, security, drivers, social media output in year before election Reform leader has also received free accommodation in Westminster from George Cottrell as MPhttps://t.co/fSKszEDnV1 — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 4, 2026

You won’t be surprised to learn that the entire Reform squad sang from the Christopher Harborne payment hymnsheet, with cries of ‘just a gift’, ‘not political’, ‘Nigel wasn’t a politician at the time’, despite the donor being routinely introduced as Farage’s Chief of Staff.

George Cottrell paying for my staff, security and social media is irrelevant because he was just a friend and it was not political. Even though he handed out business cards with my details on and was regularly introduced as my Chief of Staff.https://t.co/N93ObEDiVf pic.twitter.com/vhbDo0OTM8 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 9, 2026

After days of scrutiny over his payments from and relationship with the convicted fraudster, George Cottrell, Nigel Farage resigned as Clacton’s MP – with effect from July 2024, by the look of it – triggering a by-election in which he will stand.

So he's resigning as MP for Clacton in order to get re-elected as MP for Clacton so that it'll be OK to have accepted bungs … Am I missing something ? — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) July 7, 2026

Although Farage insisted in his ‘poor me’ speech that the opinion of the people of Clacton would be the only judgment necessary, he was actually dead wrong on that score. The parliamentary investigation into his failure to declare financial interests will only go away until he is re-elected.

🚨 NEW: Parliament's investigation into Nigel Farage has been suspended as he is no longer an MP pic.twitter.com/qNrrSDTp9I — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 9, 2026

That should say if he is re-elected.

In order to delay the investigation, Farage triggered a farcical by-election. The residents of Clacton-on-Sea have a wonderful opportunity to do the funniest thing possible here. https://t.co/9cRr2Cai2m — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 9, 2026

The suspension of that investigation was inevitable once Farage’s resignation was accepted. However, the excellent Insight team at the Times has now reported that the Met is carrying out their own investigation into donations totalling half a million pounds given to Reform UK by Fiona Cottrell, the mother of the convicted fraudster.

EXCLUSIVE The Metropolitan Police is conducting a criminal investigation into at least £500,000 in donations from George Cottrell's mother to Reform UK before last election. Two people interviewed under caution about "disguising" source or making false statements about funds. — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 9, 2026

Story by me @ManuMidolo @GeorgeGreenwood @venetiamenzies follows months of work trying to establish how Fiona Cottrell, aristocrat who dated Prince Charles but more recently described herself as a "retired stylist" and lives in a cottage, was able to donate the funds. — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 9, 2026

At this stage, a new revelation about potential dodgy dealings by Reform – which they and Nigel Farage completely deny – is more ‘dog bites man’ than ‘man bites dog’, but it still drew a lot of reaction.

These captured the mood.

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Oh, the stench that keeps growing… https://t.co/uripd8JJqT — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 9, 2026

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It just keeps going…! And they want us to ask who is funding the binface man 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ywrJZtLHXj — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) July 9, 2026

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The Reform scandal is spiralling. We can all see why Nigel Farage called the by-election! https://t.co/pcjcxEZIZD — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) July 9, 2026

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Here's the thing about the 'nothing to see here' questions relating to money and Reform UK – why do they go to great lengths to obscure the sources of money if everything is so legit? — Martin in Monmouthshire (@MartinMonmouth) July 9, 2026

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This is the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/PvHHPODVHj — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 9, 2026

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Again. This is just the start. Like Mandelson, it’s not going to bottom out for Farage. There’s no way to draw a line. https://t.co/d6uOfGz7vP — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 9, 2026

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Fuuuuucking finally. Amazing what can happen when you lot ACTUALLY REPORT THINGS isn’t it? But well done. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 9, 2026

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