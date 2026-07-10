Trump thinks he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize ‘more than anybody’ who has ever won it – 15 responses dripping with scepticism

Politics donald trump Nobel peace prize

It must be a slow news day in Donald Trump’s head, because he’s found time to revisit that old chestnut, ‘Why haven’t I been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize?’

The fact is, that’s a question nobody at all needs to ponder for more than a fraction of a second, as the ‘no more wars’ president bombs Iran – or the Islamic Republic of Japan, as he referred to it earlier this week. So much for ‘Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV’.

Trump, after signing a "peace agreement" with Iran less than 1 month ago: "We attacked very powerfully last night… They're a bunch of scum. They're scum. So we don't like 'em. I don't like 'em" pic.twitter.com/oPmbTXGcdh — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 8, 2026

Trump’s latest rant about the prize went a step further than his many, many previous comments.

Trump: Actually, I would say I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/M2Cyrx99P4 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2026

Brian Krassenstein pointed out who some of those other Nobel laureates are.

Trump just claimed that he Deserves a Nobel Peace Prize more than "Anyone who ever got one." This includes: – Mother Teresa

– Martin Luther King Jr.

– Nelson Mandela

– Malala Yousafzai He is such a disrespectful piece of dog crap. pic.twitter.com/tkEF8NIqaI — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 9, 2026

If there were a Nobel Prize for self-delusion, he’d be a shoo-in.

1.

I still hope that, one day, some journalist will pluck up the courage to tell him he’s a whining, lying psychopath. https://t.co/rIDuHMnXkf — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) July 10, 2026

2.

Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than Mother Teresa, MLK, Mandela, and Malala? Finally, someone brave enough to say the quiet part loud: all those people were just participation-trophy activists. The real peace came from the guy who solves wars by golfing through them.… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) July 9, 2026

3.

It’s so cool how America is essentially numb to the fact that the president of the United States is completely insane https://t.co/yMW3l9YyRt — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) July 9, 2026

4.

Trump doesn't realize that you aren't supposed to get the Peace Prize for ending imaginary wars and starting real ones. https://t.co/oladC5odCO — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) July 9, 2026

5.

He should be in a psych ward https://t.co/M87pHbv16n — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) July 9, 2026

6.

He is the most delusionally insane malignant narcissist of all time. On its face, objectively, this is just an incredibly insane thing to say. https://t.co/F12kpZogJF — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 9, 2026

7.

8.

Yeah – I mean if… 1. Attacking Venezuela 2. Attacking Iran 3. Threatening Canada 4. Threatening Greenland/Denmark …do not earn you the Nobel Peace Prize…. what possibly could, right? https://t.co/Zh6XLyhYjr — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) July 9, 2026

9.

He wants everything that the black president got because no way the black guy should be one up on the white guy Hence this Nobel Peace Prize obsession It's comforting to know that this motherfucker will go to his grave without it and KNOWING that he IS inferior to Barack Obama https://t.co/jqHuUXpib5 — 🇨🇦 Henri A 🇨🇦 (@HenriAGS) July 9, 2026

10.

Ain’t nothing peaceful about you! https://t.co/cUWBhzFYpA — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) July 9, 2026

11.

12.

13.

If there were a Nobel Prize for Hypocrisy, Trump would win it. https://t.co/Ry1933xG5Q pic.twitter.com/fMFMXva125 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) July 9, 2026

14.

Trump: I would say I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize. Because nobody settled wars, I settled 8 of them because of a certain type of personality I was able to settled them. Oh geez, here we go again. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KXvsNS5kNt — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) July 9, 2026

15.

pic.twitter.com/NwPec7VIrX — MEOW Cartoon | No justice no peace (@MEOWnewsroom) July 9, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

He can't even end the Iran war. He hasn't ended the Ukraine War, which he promised to end in 24 hours. What a lying piece of shit! — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) July 9, 2026

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Donald Trump thinks there was a missile attack by the Islamic Republic of Japan, in case you were wondering how Captain Cognitive is getting on

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons