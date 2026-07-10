Politics donald trump Nobel peace prize

Trump thinks he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize ‘more than anybody’ who has ever won it – 15 responses dripping with scepticism

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 10th, 2026

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It must be a slow news day in Donald Trump’s head, because he’s found time to revisit that old chestnut, ‘Why haven’t I been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize?’

The fact is, that’s a question nobody at all needs to ponder for more than a fraction of a second, as the ‘no more wars’ president bombs Iran – or the Islamic Republic of Japan, as he referred to it earlier this week. So much for ‘Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV’.

Trump’s latest rant about the prize went a step further than his many, many previous comments.

Brian Krassenstein pointed out who some of those other Nobel laureates are.

If there were a Nobel Prize for self-delusion, he’d be a shoo-in.

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We’ll just leave this here.

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Donald Trump thinks there was a missile attack by the Islamic Republic of Japan, in case you were wondering how Captain Cognitive is getting on

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons