Arron Banks asked who funds Count Binface, and set a new UK record for irony – 24 favourite massive facepalms

Politics Arron Banks count binface nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s decision to resign as the MP for Clacton – effective from the 5th of July 2024, judging by his record – may have somewhat backfired.

Rather than being the people versus the establishment fight he tried to spin it as, it’s clearly Farage versus Count Binface. The Dulwich College alumnus and former commodities broker with friends who randomly bung him £5 million for Ferraris or security, versus the Recyclon leader from Sigma IX – otherwise known as comedian Jon Harvey with a bin on his head and a wicked gift for ad-libs.

‘If you vote Binface you’ll save the British taxpayer £350k — the cost of the second by-election if Farage wins this one and and the parliamentary authorities then find corruption — and you can put that on the side of a bus.’ pic.twitter.com/WCBcY5foT5 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 9, 2026

If this doesn’t boost sales of popcorn, we don’t know what will.

With the contest being the talk of – well – everyone, Dan Hodges posted a question.

What is the Count BinFace line. And who draws it. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 7, 2026

The billionaire backer of Brexit, who was the largest donor to UKIP, stepped in with his own question.

Apparently, he’s been too busy to read or watch any news recently, or he might have been aware that the by-eection is only happening due to intense scrutiny of Nigel Farage’s current backers, why he didn’t declare all of his income, and what other payments might be lurking in the background.

Tweeters were all over it.

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Who funds… a bin? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2026

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Reform are questioning who funds Count Binface. This is better than anyone could have imagined 😂 — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) July 8, 2026

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Mate, if ever there was a moment for those living in glass houses to be wary of throwing stones 😂 — John 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LoamAndLight) July 7, 2026

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Farage by-election “master-stroke”latest. 5 hours in and they’re already spinning against… *checks notes* Count Binface https://t.co/hHTaM7zpV4 — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) July 7, 2026

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I thought the line was that it's none of our business who gives money to people before they become MPs Bankski? https://t.co/NHKeWyAMHa — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) July 8, 2026

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I’m more concerned about who funds Farage tbh. https://t.co/JHrhbTFkGM — Reece (@MrReeceballa) July 7, 2026

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I’m more concerned about who funds Farage tbh. https://t.co/JHrhbTFkGM — Reece (@MrReeceballa) July 7, 2026

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