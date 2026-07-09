Politics Arron Banks count binface nigel farage

Arron Banks asked who funds Count Binface, and set a new UK record for irony – 24 favourite massive facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s decision to resign as the MP for Clacton – effective from the 5th of July 2024, judging by his record – may have somewhat backfired.

Rather than being the people versus the establishment fight he tried to spin it as, it’s clearly Farage versus Count Binface. The Dulwich College alumnus and former commodities broker with friends who randomly bung him £5 million for Ferraris or security, versus the Recyclon leader from Sigma IX – otherwise known as comedian Jon Harvey with a bin on his head and a wicked gift for ad-libs.

If this doesn’t boost sales of popcorn, we don’t know what will.

With the contest being the talk of – well – everyone, Dan Hodges posted a question.

The billionaire backer of Brexit, who was the largest donor to UKIP, stepped in with his own question.

Arron Banks quote tweet of Dan Hodges. "Who funds him"

Apparently, he’s been too busy to read or watch any news recently, or he might have been aware that the by-eection is only happening due to intense scrutiny of Nigel Farage’s current backers, why he didn’t declare all of his income, and what other payments might be lurking in the background.

Tweeters were all over it.

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