A Maga shared their conspiracy theory about the anti-Trump protests and was schooled into the next presidency

As you might already have seen elsewhere, there were anti-Trump protests across the US at the weekend with more than 500,000 people demonstrating in Washington DC, Florida and elsewhere.

People took to the streets to protest agains the president and his sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk precisely to oppose what has been called Trump’s ‘authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda’.

This might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/bbwoIs08v9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 6, 2025

We mention it again because of this particular Maga’s conspiracy theory about one particular protest after they noticed this. Brace yourself people.

NEW: Where did everyone go?@dittletv left the “Hands Off” protest in Washington D.C., for roughly 30 minutes, only to come back and see that everybody had left.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/TDCJOA5oSb — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) April 5, 2025

Oooh, what can it all mean?

All of the “protesters” in DC left at the same time. They’re either paid or it’s a cult. Or both.pic.twitter.com/e35WTXRsNs — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 5, 2025

And they ended up schooled all the way into the next presidency and it was simply glorious.

1.

Or, and hang with me for a second… this was an organized event, and the group that organized helped transport people back to their own personal vehicles — Jackson Paller (@jjpluska) April 6, 2025

2.

I went to a concert once and then the band finished and everyone left at the same time. Coincidence or paid cult? https://t.co/zka5SBz0w6 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 6, 2025

3.

Mediocre white loser doesn’t understand the concept of something ending and people going home. So many of these mediocre worthless clowns out there. — Bill_O_2025 (@2025_bill) April 6, 2025

4.

The left holds a rally – it’s a cult! Trump holds a rally – so American! — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) April 6, 2025

5.

paid…If you believe the millions of protesters in all those states were paid and didn’t come out to protest this fascist power grab then you’re dumber then you look. pic.twitter.com/PMYL1qzHPw — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) April 6, 2025

6.

This whole time I’ve been protesting for free George Soros where can I sign up? — Kay F*CK PUTIN (@katelykeanon) April 6, 2025

7.

Paul, my man…

Try and COPE, brother!

Millions of people are sick of this shit already.

MILLIONS. — Metal Mark (@MarkMantis) April 6, 2025

8.

Imagine being a MAGAt and calling someone else a cult lmfao https://t.co/jwNI53AoRn — Devon Preston (@ryandevon) April 6, 2025

9.

I didn’t know we were getting paid for that?? You mean I just went for FREE??? Wow. Someone write me a check ASAP. https://t.co/Ddrbg6lm0z — Salligator (@sallyseawrong) April 6, 2025

But some people were still – still! – buying it (probably quite a few if we had time to count) and it’s a sign of just how far America’s gone right now …

Where did they go? They were all on the clock they had to leave at a specific time or they would not be paid and not get home. Keep this in mind,that so-called rally was the size of an average Trump rally and no one at Trump rallies are paid to be there — patrick (@VengeaceServd) April 5, 2025

Last word to our favourite Dragons’ Den dragon, who totally called it.

Woah… MAGA can’t honestly claim they are all paid ( they will) https://t.co/d0EUW24EeV — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) April 5, 2025

