A Maga shared their conspiracy theory about the anti-Trump protests and was schooled into the next presidency

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2025

As you might already have seen elsewhere, there were anti-Trump protests across the US at the weekend with more than 500,000 people demonstrating in Washington DC, Florida and elsewhere.

People took to the streets to protest agains the president and his sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk precisely to oppose what has been called Trump’s ‘authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda’.

We mention it again because of this particular Maga’s conspiracy theory about one particular protest after they noticed this. Brace yourself people.

Oooh, what can it all mean?

And they ended up schooled all the way into the next presidency and it was simply glorious.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But some people were still – still! – buying it (probably quite a few if we had time to count) and it’s a sign of just how far America’s gone right now …

Last word to our favourite Dragons’ Den dragon, who totally called it.

