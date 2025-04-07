People have been sharing popular experiences they’re happy to miss out on – 17 zero-regrets bails

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Everyone feels the fear of missing out once in a while, but what about the opposite? Those times where not taking part gives you immense joy?

Well, it turns out that these experiences come in all shapes and sizes. And even notoriously popular things fall under the umbrella. To find out what people delight in ducking out of, waterbottledrinka posed this question to the r/AskReddit hivemind:

‘No matter what people tell you, what is something you’re fine with missing out on?’

Here are the supposedly fun things people are happy to never do …

1.

‘Time Square on New Year’s Eve.’

-ApartTwo4683

2.

‘High school reunions’

-crinklemermaid

3.

‘Dubai. I’m sure it’s actually not that bad when you get there. I just have absolutely zero interest in going. It seems like people only go there so they can say there have been there.’

-Viazon

4.

‘Instagram. I really don’t want to post about myself. I think it’s causing a huge issue with mental health especially in younger people. And I honestly don’t think people care about what I’m doing or where I am enough.’

-Bixby_Manifold

5.

‘Luxury items without purpose. People buy the latest and greatest not because they value it but because it is the latest and greatest even if there is not a need for it.’

-DeoVeritati

6.

‘Crypto. I just don’t trust it.’

-Flyers45432

7.

‘Clubbing. It’s just a miserable time. I’d much rather hang out somewhere where we can sit and hold a conversation.’

-WiseNewspaper

8.

‘Mountain climbing and cave diving, too many horrific deaths and a waste of resources trying to recover your corpse. Die in a car crash or from heart disease like the rest of us.’

-Lovely_Quartz

9.