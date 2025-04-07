Life funny insults reddit swearing

Erupting in an expletive-ridden tirade while growing purple in the face is one way of getting your point across.

But sometimes, less is more. And a gentle, entirely safe for work farewell might rile up your opponent far more than the alternative.

W say this after autistic_heaven just asked this over on Reddit.

‘What is the most polite way to say “f–k you”?’

And we’ll be sticking a few of these in our back pocket for a later date.

1.

“I said good day.”

–littledaredevil

2.

“Good luck with that.”

–Adorable-Writing3617

3.

If I’m driving, I never flip off anyone. I just blow a kiss and usually that pisses them off more.

–What-Else-Can-I-Say My wife gives them a thumbs up.

–erak3xfish I give them a thumbs down.

–wendrastic Right? Middle finger says, “You got to me and I’m angry”. Thumbs down is “I judge you unworthy”.

–Aware-Owl4346

4.

Just call someone “little buddy”… “Okay little buddy…” It will erupt a fire in their soul.

–exo-XO

5.

“As per my previous email” sends the corporate types into conniptions.

–RoyalZeal

6.

“Noted.”

–NOTRadagon

7.

“Have the day you deserve.”

–lw0-0wl

8.

After some stupid sh-t is said, politely state, “Be that as it may,” and then continue with whatever you were saying. This was my Grandfather’s move. He was born in 1900 and died in 1987.

–Wyverz

9.