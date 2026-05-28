Maga lost it over the Democrats’ very NSFW comeback to Stephen Miller’s transphobic trolling, and there’s not enough irony in the world

US Democrats Stephen miller

Texas state representative James Talarico first came to international attention when he pushed back against plans to force public schools in his state to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

The Democrat, who is against hypocrisy and not against religion, has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of Texas state senator.

I’m running for the U.S. Senate. Billionaires have taken over Texas and taken over America — but together, we can take power back for working people. Join this movement: https://t.co/Cam7Y742fM pic.twitter.com/jPIrIJeX0A — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 9, 2025

Following the Republican primary, here’s how that race will look.

Despite Texas being an extremely red state, and Talarico facing a steep climb to have any chance of winning, Maga is worried. Trump has been attacking Talarico for his veganism. He isn’t vegan.

On Wednesday, the Democrats’ X account posted this.

Fired up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas. pic.twitter.com/BaFsUGOgSp — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

It riled Trump puppeteer and shoo-in for any Nosferatu remake, Stephen Miller, who came out swinging with this.

Talarico isn’t trans, but Miller clearly thinks it’s an insult. It must go hard – if you’re 12.

His comment got the scorn it deserved.

of all the trashy people serving in Trump's godawful WH, Stephen Miller is the trashiest https://t.co/PDieA2ncYn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 27, 2026

Stephen Miller really gets off on telling total and complete lies it’s insane https://t.co/oef78CRqUD — mavsmarie (@mavsmarie) May 27, 2026

What does it say about James Talarico that the two big Republican criticisms of him aren't even true? He's neither trans nor vegan. Also, there is nothing wrong with being either or both. But that shows the Republicans really are just a party of name-calling schoolchildren… — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) May 27, 2026

The Dems, however, went straight for the low blow.

The ad hominem attack garnered disapproval, even from the blue side of the political divide.

not the way i want my leaders to behave. we’re supposed to be better than trump and maga. — ty (@tylersantacruz) May 27, 2026

Maga cultists were particularly wounded, which is a bit of a swivel from cheerleading the Orange Buffoon’s many, many attacks on – well – anyone he doesn’t like.

Self proclaimed "party of love & kindness" btw https://t.co/jhSr0F9GP8 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 27, 2026

The official Democrat Party account just responded to Stephen Miller with: "Shut up you ugly f*ck." This is the party that spent years lecturing America about civility, unity, and healing. The party that cried when Trump was “mean” on Twitter. Now, let’s recall:

-the autopsy… https://t.co/ykojxxGZ1V pic.twitter.com/a5MtlRBj7G — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 27, 2026

Democrats are a total and complete joke. https://t.co/4Lp67ZbtYp — Emily Austin (@Emilyaustin) May 27, 2026

Others, however, virtually cheered.

1.

The official Democrat account just called Stephen Miller an “ugly fuck”. lol! https://t.co/A0aeXwK9JU pic.twitter.com/iM8pqoZivo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 27, 2026

2.

Just here to ratio the ugly fuck. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 27, 2026

3.

Someone at the DNC is crashing out and it's about fucking time. pic.twitter.com/EnQobTQVGJ — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 27, 2026

4.

If only actual democrat politicians could be like this https://t.co/a4bwLB9hwc — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) May 27, 2026

5.

Lmao once every 365 days, the intern running the Democrats Twitter posts a banger https://t.co/viqxiL4BmZ — Jes (@jescross) May 27, 2026

6.

Notice how they're not disputing that stephen miller is an "ugly fuck". — Covie (@covie_93) May 27, 2026

7.

Where's this energy been all of these years? — Jenny Jen Jennifer VCR Queen (@vcrqueenjen) May 27, 2026

8.

Democrats comms people on cocaine now, I’m here for this! https://t.co/HhFXiCDB2k — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) May 27, 2026

9.

The concept of Joe Biden tweeting this https://t.co/Iu9KFk6VXK — Z*Y (@ThatComicFan3) May 27, 2026

10.

The people have spoken…Stephen Miller is an ugly fuck — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) May 27, 2026

11.

First signs of a spine spotted in the dem party https://t.co/cUJuQOJHfn — Public Universal Girlfriend | Natipats ΘΔ 🏳️‍⚧️ (@PastaTin_) May 27, 2026

12.