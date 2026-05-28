US Democrats Stephen miller

Maga lost it over the Democrats’ very NSFW comeback to Stephen Miller’s transphobic trolling, and there’s not enough irony in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2026

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Texas state representative James Talarico first came to international attention when he pushed back against plans to force public schools in his state to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

The Democrat, who is against hypocrisy and not against religion, has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of Texas state senator.

Following the Republican primary, here’s how that race will look.

Despite Texas being an extremely red state, and Talarico facing a steep climb to have any chance of winning, Maga is worried. Trump has been attacking Talarico for his veganism. He isn’t vegan.

On Wednesday, the Democrats’ X account posted this.

It riled Trump puppeteer and shoo-in for any Nosferatu remake, Stephen Miller, who came out swinging with this.

The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate.

Talarico isn’t trans, but Miller clearly thinks it’s an insult. It must go hard – if you’re 12.

His comment got the scorn it deserved.

The Dems, however, went straight for the low blow.

shut up you ugly fuck

The ad hominem attack garnered disapproval, even from the blue side of the political divide.

Maga cultists were particularly wounded, which is a bit of a swivel from cheerleading the Orange Buffoon’s many, many attacks on – well – anyone he doesn’t like.

Others, however, virtually cheered.

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